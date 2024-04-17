No news on addition of Elmo to Tekken 8 roster

Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster are becoming the Sesame Street fighters, at least on this year's EVO Japan merch. In a new collaboration with the annual fighting game tournament, the children's television show is featured in crossover merch.

Image via Evo Japan's YouTube channel

Fans can show their love for fighting games and the puppet characters with two designs: a T-shirt featuring Elmo and Cookie Monster showing off their fighting game controllers and a pullover hoodie with an illustration where the two play a game together with Big Bird.

EVO Japan 2024 will be held at Ariake GYM-EX near Tokyo Big Sight from April 27 to 29.

The games featured at this year's tournament are Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising , Guilty Gear Strive , The King of Fighters XV , Street Fighter III 3rd STRIKE: Fight for the Future , Street Fighter 6 , Tekken 8 , and Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes .