Interest
Sesame Street Characters Get E-Sports Treatment With Evo Japan Merch

posted on by Anita Tai
No news on addition of Elmo to Tekken 8 roster

Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster are becoming the Sesame Street fighters, at least on this year's EVO Japan merch. In a new collaboration with the annual fighting game tournament, the children's television show is featured in crossover merch.

evo-2024
Image via Evo Japan's YouTube channel

Fans can show their love for fighting games and the puppet characters with two designs: a T-shirt featuring Elmo and Cookie Monster showing off their fighting game controllers and a pullover hoodie with an illustration where the two play a game together with Big Bird.

EVO Japan 2024 will be held at Ariake GYM-EX near Tokyo Big Sight from April 27 to 29.

The games featured at this year's tournament are Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising, Guilty Gear Strive, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter III 3rd STRIKE: Fight for the Future, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes.

Source: Evo Japan 2024's YouTube channel

