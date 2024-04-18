Interest
SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Gets Collectible Popcorn Bucket & Drink Cup in U.S. Screenings
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Spy×Family fans in the U.S., aside from watching the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film this weekend, you have another side mission to accomplish: get yourself a SPY×FAMILY Code: White collectible drink cup or popcorn bucket in select AMC Theatres.
Save the world and bring home a #SpyXFamily Code: White collectible drink 🥤 or 🍿 vessel! On sale 4/18 in select #AMCTheatres! https://t.co/E8iEIiYIcH pic.twitter.com/oCmgj5QRtg— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 16, 2024
The collectible drink cup and popcorn bucket are priced at US$11.99 and US$14.99, respectively. Both are already on sale today, but be quick, because these collectibles are only available for a limited time and until supplies last.
Another mission to tackle is to get your movie tickets for screenings until April 21 and receive a collectible artboard illustrated by the original manga creator Tatsuya Endō. Again, be very quick for this mission, because the artboard is only available until supplies last.
Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll will open the film in North America on April 19. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. There will be IMAX showings for one week.
Good luck with the collectible missions, and enjoy the film. It is definitely going to be a "Waku Waku" experience.
