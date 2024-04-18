×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Gets Collectible Popcorn Bucket & Drink Cup in U.S. Screenings

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Limited collectible artboard also up for grabs

Spy×Family fans in the U.S., aside from watching the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film this weekend, you have another side mission to accomplish: get yourself a SPY×FAMILY Code: White collectible drink cup or popcorn bucket in select AMC Theatres.

The collectible drink cup and popcorn bucket are priced at US$11.99 and US$14.99, respectively. Both are already on sale today, but be quick, because these collectibles are only available for a limited time and until supplies last.

Another mission to tackle is to get your movie tickets for screenings until April 21 and receive a collectible artboard illustrated by the original manga creator Tatsuya Endō. Again, be very quick for this mission, because the artboard is only available until supplies last.

popcorn1
Image via AMC Theatres' website
©2023 SPY x FAMILY The Movie Project ©Tatsuya Endō/Shueisha

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll will open the film in North America on April 19. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. There will be IMAX showings for one week.

Good luck with the collectible missions, and enjoy the film. It is definitely going to be a "Waku Waku" experience.

Thanks to Red Bard for the tip!

Source: AMC Theatres' website and X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives