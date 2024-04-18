SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Gets Collectible Popcorn Bucket & Drink Cup in U.S. Screenings

Limited collectible artboard also up for grabs

Spy×Family fans in the U.S., aside from watching the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film this weekend, you have another side mission to accomplish: get yourself a SPY×FAMILY Code: White collectible drink cup or popcorn bucket in select AMC Theatres.

Save the world and bring home a #SpyXFamily Code: White collectible drink 🥤 or 🍿 vessel! On sale 4/18 in select #AMCTheatres! https://t.co/E8iEIiYIcH pic.twitter.com/oCmgj5QRtg — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 16, 2024

The collectible drink cup and popcorn bucket are priced at US$11.99 and US$14.99, respectively. Both are already on sale today, but be quick, because these collectibles are only available for a limited time and until supplies last.

Another mission to tackle is to get your movie tickets for screenings until April 21 and receive a collectible artboard illustrated by the original manga creator Tatsuya Endō . Again, be very quick for this mission, because the artboard is only available until supplies last.

Image via AMC Theatres' website ©2023 SPY x FAMILY The Movie Project ©Tatsuya Endō/Shueisha

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll will open the film in North America on April 19. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . There will be IMAX showings for one week.

Good luck with the collectible missions, and enjoy the film. It is definitely going to be a "Waku Waku" experience.

Thanks to Red Bard for the tip!