Beckett Collectibles Now Grades Manga

Beckett Collectibles announced on January 10 that the grading and authentication company will now expand its services into the world of manga.

Image courtesy of Beckett Collectibles

The official page for the company describes manga grading:

Manga grading is the process of judging the condition and authenticity of manga publications, from Dragon Ball Z and One Piece to Demon Slayer and beyond. The grading process examines physical characteristics of each volume to determine the appropriate grade for the condition of your manga. This results in a numerical grade and a page quality assessment that is indicated on the label.

Speaking on the decision to expand the company's services, Head of Beckett Manga Bill Sutherland added:

“Beckett is continuing its heritage in Manga that started with the Beckett Anime & Manga magazine. Its entry into the world of Manga grading is set to revolutionize the way Manga collectors interact with their cherished collections. It is a testament to Beckett's dedication to preserving and enhancing the value of collectibles, ensuring that collectors have unwavering confidence in the quality and authenticity of their prized possessions."

The company also cited the boom in manga sales since 2019, with 2022 sales numbers reaching 35.7 million according to the statement.

Beckett is also offering custom label artwork for manga it grades, themed after anime and manga with cherry blossom and speed line options among others.

Currently, the service costs US$30 for standard grading and US$50 for express grading.

Source: Press release