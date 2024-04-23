A Few Moments of Cheers Film to Donate Part of Earnings to Ishikawa's Post-Quake Reconstruction

Nothing shows appreciation to one's hometown more than lending a helping hand to the place you call home, especially after it is struck by disaster. This is exactly what the upcoming original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) decided to do: the film's staff announced on February 20 that a portion of the film's earnings will be donated to the reconstruction efforts in Ishikawa Prefecture, after the New Year's Day 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula this year. Ishikawa Prefecture, which sponsored the film, is the setting for the anime film, and is also the hometown of the film's director, POPREQ .

A few days after the announcement, the film's staff started posting concept art illustrations, depicting the beauty of different places in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Katamachi at dusk

Early morning in front of Kanazawa station

Chirihama

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

A Few Moments of Cheers

will premiere in Japan on June 14.

The film stars Natsuki Hanae as Asaya Kanata, Mariya Ise as Yu Orie, Yūma Uchida as Daisuke Tonosaki, and Fūka Izumi as Emi Nakagawa. Singer-songwriter Kei Sugawara is the singing voice for the Yu Orie character.

The film's story begins when high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , as well as the ongoing Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan. NHK World reported on April 2 that 244 people have been confirmed dead in Ishikawa Prefecture, and three people remain unaccounted for.

Sources: A Few Moments of Cheers anime film's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.