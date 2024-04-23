Kiyosu City Uses Late Akira Toriyama's Design for 20th Anniversary Logo

See one of the final pieces of art by the legendary manga author

The anime and manga world was stricken with sad news in early March with thepassing of legendary manga author Akira Toriyama . His works influenced many anime and manga fans, illustrators, and authors around the world. While his legacy still lives on in Dragon Ball Daima , Sand Land , and the Dragon Ball Super manga , among a few other projects, he will always be remembered for his work on Dr. Slump , Dragon Ball , and Dragon Quest . One of his final pieces will likely be enshrined for eternity in Kiyosu City, Aichi Prefecture as he created the new logo for the city just before his passing.

Image via Kiyosu City's Twitter account ©KIYOSU City ©バード・スタジオ

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kiyosu City's announced the new logo on January 23 with Mayor Sumio Nagata presenting the new logo. The tweet also notes the design was made by Toriyama, himself.

Kiyosu City's 20th anniversary logo has been decided!

The a designer!

Akira Toriyama , a manga author with ties to Kiyosu City.

The late Toriyama's fun design captures the rounder strokes he used in his later works. Unfortunately, the tweet and Kiyosu City homepage do not list who the samurai in the logo is. However, considering the history of the city, we can extrapolate the figure as potentially Oda Nobunaga.

After the joyous news for the city, the world was hit with the sad news of Toriyama's passing. The city's X account posted words of condolence and Mayor Nagata posted an official message on the city's homepage.

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing of the passing of Akira Toriyama -sensei.

Toriyama-sensei had just created a special 20th anniversary logo [for the city].

We would like to express our deepest respect for the his achievements and pray he rest in peace.



Image via www.city.kiyosu.aichi.jp

I would like to express my condolences on the news of the passing of Akira Toriyama -sensei.



Toriyama-sensei has been active for many years as one of Japan's leading manga authors, having worked on many works such as Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball . Toriyama-sensei's works are loved across generations and borders.



In addition, Toriyama-sensei recently designed the logo for the city's 20th anniversary.



I would like to express my deep respect for Toriyama-sensei's achievements, and on behalf of Kiyosu City and the citizens of Kiyosu, I would like to express my deepest condolences and pray for his soul to rest in peace.



March 8, 2024

Kiyosu Mayor: Sumio Nagata

Although the design was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kiyosu City, it may just as likely remain the city's logo indefinitely. As one of Toriyama's final pieces of art, it's nice to know it was to promote his hometown.