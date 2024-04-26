Looney Tunes' Foghorn Voice Actor Eric Bauza Takes Part in Anime Memes

I say, I say, bōya

One of the memorable Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies characters is Foghorn Leghorn. The often bombastic prankster and sometimes mentor is known for his rivalry with Barnyard Dawg and generally causing some trouble on the farm he lives on. But what would happen if Foghorn were to interact with someone outside his farm?

Image via www.youtube.com © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

There haven't been many instances in the cartoons, most well-known probably being the Space Jam movies — until he became viral meme star recently. And on April 24, the current voice actor of Foghorn, Eric Bauza , joined the fray by posting three videos of Foghorn interacting with some anime characters.

Bauza posted three videos on his X (formerly Twitter ) account where he voices Foghorn interacting with Frieren from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , and Vegeta and Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise . All three videos are based off other X users' posts of Foghorn lecturing anime characters.

X user Nicchiban_ revived the Foghorn meme this week with a repost of user nflstreet4's post of Foghorn and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro characters crossing paths. X user Jenuki quoted in response and added, “Can we please make it a trend to have Foghorn ramble to random anime characters please.”

BOY, I SAY BOY, WHAT'S THE SENSE OF LETTING THAT WOMAN OVER THERE PUSH YOU IN THE RIVER AND GETTIN YOUR SHIRT AND BRITCHES WET. BOY YOU GOTTA HAVE SOME SELF RESPECT--PICK YOUR HEAD UP BOY--AND TELL THAT NAGATORO THAT YOU AIN'T PUTTING UP WITH HER PREPOSTEROUS BEHAVIOR ANYMORE SON pic.twitter.com/TV0xmJreuU — Nicchiban (@Nicchiban_) April 21, 2024

can we please make it a trend to have foghorn leghorn ramble to random anime characters please https://t.co/kwA5zBbXoX — Jenuki⛅COIN TEA!! 🛍️ (@JenukiDa) April 22, 2024

Hopefully, someone will take the posts by Bauza and animate them. But until that happens, we'll have to be content with the audio over still images.