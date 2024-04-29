Osamu Tezuka's Phoenix Manga Marks 70th Anniversary With 1st Picture Book

Osamu Tezuka is heralded as the god of manga in Japan, a patron to the medium. It's almost no wonder why, as throughout his life and career he created countless manga. Among one of his life works is his unfinished Phoenix . The series has gone through many iterations starting in 1954 and ending one year later at Gakudosha , 1956 to 1957 at Kodansha , and on and off between 1967 to 1988 at various publishers. Now at its 70th anniversary, the manga has been transformed into a picture book titled Hi no Tori Inochi no Monogatari ( Phoenix : A Story of Life).

Image via twitter.com ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Mamoru Suzuki

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Tezuka Productions announced on April 15 that the Phoenix picture book on April 15 will launch on April 26. The tweet also noted a talk event with the books author, Mamoru Suzuki, and Tezuka's daughter, Rumiko, will take place on May 11 at The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum in Hyogo Prefecture.

A talk event will be held to celebrate the publication of the picture book “The Phoenix : A Story of Life” by Mamoru Suzuki and Rumiko Tezuka 🎤



The picture book “ Phoenix : The Story of Life” will be released on April 26th and a talk event with the author, Mamoru Suzuki, and eldest daughter of Osamu Tezuka , Rumiko Tezuka , will be held on Saturday, May 11th🐤

Details▼

https://tezukaosamu.net/jp/mushi/entry…

Application▼

https://e-hyogo.elg-front.jp/hyogo/uketsuke…

On April 26, the Tezuka Production X account posted about the talk event once again saying there were a few seats left. The tweet also provided a link to The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum 's website with more details about the event.

＼🎙️5/11 (Sat)🐦／

The talk event with Mamoru Suzuki and Rumiko Tezuka to celebrate

the publication of “The Phoenix : A Story of Life.”



Only a few seats left!

Applications are only accepted by phone (📞 0797-81-2970).



For details, click here▼

https://city.takarazuka.hyogo.jp/tezuka/4000020…

According to the museum, the talk show will take place at the Takarazuka Culture Creation Center between 1:30-3:00 p.m. on May 11. Following the talk show, there will be an autograph session. The venue is slated to seat 100 guests. Unfortunately, not all 100 guests will be able to take part in the autograph session, as it will be limited to 70 guests who apply day of. The site also states you will need to pay the entry fee to the building to attend either event.

It's wonderful seeing one of Tezuka's greatest works Phoenix reborn as a picture book. While it doesn't have that Tezuka artistic touch to it, the art still carries the whimsy seen in many of his works. It's a nice little gift for any Tezuka fan and costs 1,540 yen (about US$9.73).