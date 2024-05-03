Baki Series' Yūjirō Hanma Voice Actor Akio Ōtsuka Shows Off 'Kawaii' Side with Filtered Photo Booth Image

The man with a voice that can strike fear to many, and a (kawaii) face that can set 3.5 million views

When you hear the name of Japanese voice actor Akio Ōtsuka , the first thing you'll probably think is how his voice can easily strike fear, especially when you remember his villainous All For One character in My Hero Academia or as Yūjirō Hanma in the Baki series. There's also his portrayal of the cool but deadly Daisuke Jigen in the recent Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye movie, and his kick-ass characters in games such as Snake in Metal Gear Solid and Adachi in the recently-released Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , only to name a very few. We really have not even scratched the surface, but you get the picture.

Speaking of picture, Ōtsuka recently posted one of himself that struck people with the opposite of fear, and he got nothing but "kawaii!" reactions.

Without any details whatsoever, Ōtsuka simply captioned the image, "Purikura" or Print Club, the photo booth often seen in arcades in Japan that takes instant photos and uses "kawaii" filters. Ōtsuka posted the image on Sunday, and so far has over 3.5 million views, 88,000 likes and 10,000 reposts.

Only goes to show that even men with the toughest look (and voice in Ōtsuka's case) also have a cute side to them that comes out once in a blue moon.