Re:Zero, The Dangers in My Heart Cross Over in Short YouTube Anime

See their adventure in Ikebukuro

Seeing anime collaborations and crossovers is an odd thing. Sure, it works when it's a series by the same creator or the shows are in the same genre. But when the series are from radically different creators or genres, the crossover can be a real crapshoot. When we find those crossovers that work, though, it's a real treat. One of those treats was the recent crossover short video for The Dangers in My Heart and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ( Re:Zero ).

Image via twitter.com ©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Both X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for The Dangers in My Heart and Re:Zero announced the crossover on February 20. Both tweets feature the female characters Anna Yamada (voiced by Hina Yomiya ) from The Dangers in My Heart and Rem (voiced by Inori Minase ) from Re:Zero with their outfits swapped.

/

The Dangers in My Heart

✖ Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

A fanatical demon collaboration confirmed✨

＼



A special visual of #僕ヤバ [Bokuyaba] Yamada Anna and #リゼロ [ Re:Zero ] Rem

exchanging costumes has been released🔥



The two of them are so cute when they strike the same pose‼🥰



👇A special mini drama has also been released

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JEmGiusjdghttps://youtu.be/3JEmGiusjdg



@Rezero_official

◪">◪#リゼロ [ Re:Zero ] × #僕ヤバ [Bokuyaba] Collaboration Confirmed◪



TV anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

TV anime The Dangers in My Heart



Rem & Anna Yamada costume change visual released✨

A special collaboration mini drama has also be released!



▼ Please take a look ▼

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JEmGiusjdghttps://youtu.be/3JEmGiusjdg

Along with the original artwork, NUMAnimation's YouTube channel posted a short collaboration anime on February 20 featuring The Dangers in My Heart 's Kyotaro Ishikawa and Anna Yamada and Re:Zero 's Rem in a fluke meeting in Ikebukuro. The story revolves around Ishikawa and Yamada going to a collaboration café in Ikebukuro. However, on their way they run into Rem, whom Ishikawa believes is a cosplayer . The three then go to the Sunshine building for a cosplay event where Yamada dresses up like Rem. The story ends with Ishikawa wondering if that was really Rem, and Rem calling Ishikawa and Yamada love-birds like a demon (harkening to her catchphrase in Re:Zero ).

This is a cute little collaboration between The Dangers in My Heart and Re:Zero . While it would have been nice if Rem's sister Ram or Emilia from Re:Zero were included to play a bloke to Rem's straight-man, what's there is nice. Unfortunately, this short appears to be a one-off, so we likely won't see any sort of follow-up between the three characters. Check the video out if you're a fan of The Dangers in My Heart or Re:Zero .