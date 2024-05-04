Interest
Re:Zero, The Dangers in My Heart Cross Over in Short YouTube Anime
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Seeing anime collaborations and crossovers is an odd thing. Sure, it works when it's a series by the same creator or the shows are in the same genre. But when the series are from radically different creators or genres, the crossover can be a real crapshoot. When we find those crossovers that work, though, it's a real treat. One of those treats was the recent crossover short video for The Dangers in My Heart and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Re:Zero).
Both X (formerly Twitter) accounts for The Dangers in My Heart and Re:Zero announced the crossover on February 20. Both tweets feature the female characters Anna Yamada (voiced by Hina Yomiya) from The Dangers in My Heart and Rem (voiced by Inori Minase) from Re:Zero with their outfits swapped.
／— 「僕の心のヤバイやつ」TVアニメ公式＠Blu-ray＆サントラ好評発売中 (@bokuyaba_anime) February 20, 2024
僕の心のヤバイやつ
✖ Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活
鬼がかったコラボが決定✨
＼#僕ヤバ 山田杏奈と #リゼロ レムが
衣装交換したスペシャルビジュアルが解禁🔥
同じポーズを決めたふたりが可愛い‼🥰
👇スペシャルミニドラマも公開https://t.co/4aSH4V7ZGq@Rezero_official pic.twitter.com/FuprsQyQ0p
/
The Dangers in My Heart
✖Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
A fanatical demon collaboration confirmed✨
＼
A special visual of #僕ヤバ [Bokuyaba] Yamada Anna and #リゼロ [Re:Zero] Rem
exchanging costumes has been released🔥
The two of them are so cute when they strike the same pose‼🥰
👇A special mini drama has also been released
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JEmGiusjdghttps://youtu.be/3JEmGiusjdg
@Rezero_official
◪#リゼロ × #僕ヤバ コラボ決定◪— 『Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活』公式 (@Rezero_official) February 20, 2024
TVアニメ「Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活」
TVアニメ「僕の心のヤバイやつ」
レム＆山田杏奈衣装交換ビジュアル公開✨
スペシャルコラボミニドラマも公開！
▼是非ご覧ください▼https://t.co/c8VXByCgNk pic.twitter.com/Zga1B7fXwm
◪">◪#リゼロ [Re:Zero] × #僕ヤバ [Bokuyaba] Collaboration Confirmed◪
TV anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
TV anime The Dangers in My Heart
Rem & Anna Yamada costume change visual released✨
A special collaboration mini drama has also be released!
▼ Please take a look ▼
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JEmGiusjdghttps://youtu.be/3JEmGiusjdg
Along with the original artwork, NUMAnimation's YouTube channel posted a short collaboration anime on February 20 featuring The Dangers in My Heart's Kyotaro Ishikawa and Anna Yamada and Re:Zero's Rem in a fluke meeting in Ikebukuro. The story revolves around Ishikawa and Yamada going to a collaboration café in Ikebukuro. However, on their way they run into Rem, whom Ishikawa believes is a cosplayer. The three then go to the Sunshine building for a cosplay event where Yamada dresses up like Rem. The story ends with Ishikawa wondering if that was really Rem, and Rem calling Ishikawa and Yamada love-birds like a demon (harkening to her catchphrase in Re:Zero).
This is a cute little collaboration between The Dangers in My Heart and Re:Zero. While it would have been nice if Rem's sister Ram or Emilia from Re:Zero were included to play a bloke to Rem's straight-man, what's there is nice. Unfortunately, this short appears to be a one-off, so we likely won't see any sort of follow-up between the three characters. Check the video out if you're a fan of The Dangers in My Heart or Re:Zero.
Sources: The Dangers in My Heart anime's X/Twitter account, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's X/Twitter account, NUMAnimation's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie