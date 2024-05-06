Interest
Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The kids. They're alright.
It's Children's Day in Japan, and while not all of us are children, it's important to keep that spirit of a child inside us. And the anime and manga industry is full of those fully grown children celebrating the holiday. Here's a small sample of how they did.
Arata Aki (A Destructive God Sits Next to Me)
Futago Kamikita
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
Naruto
Noshi Nekohara
Shiro Otsuka (Marine Hunter)
Sanrio
Cinnamon
Caption: I'm not a rabbit~
Gudetama
Caption: How long can I remain a child?
Korilakkuma
Sekihang (Zesshaka!)
Caption: The Datsun Baby was apparently a car with a working engine that kids could drive at the Kodomonokuni theme park in Yokohama.
Caption: Based on the Cony Guppy
Takehito Shima (Kaidan Kidan Mamire no Shikoku Ohenro)
Yoshitoh Asari
Yuami (Koala Nikki)
Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
