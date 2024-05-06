×
Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The kids. They're alright.

It's Children's Day in Japan, and while not all of us are children, it's important to keep that spirit of a child inside us. And the anime and manga industry is full of those fully grown children celebrating the holiday. Here's a small sample of how they did.

Arata Aki (A Destructive God Sits Next to Me)

Image via twitter.com
©亜樹新

Futago Kamikita

Image via twitter.com
©上北ふたご ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

Image via twitter.com
©三浦みつる

Naruto

Image via twitter.com
©岸本斉史スコット／集英社

Noshi Nekohara

Image via twitter.com
©猫原のし

Shiro Otsuka (Marine Hunter)

Image via twitter.com
©大塚志郎

Sanrio

Cinnamon

Image via twitter.com
©cinnamon_sanrio ©2024 Sanrio

Caption: I'm not a rabbit~

Gudetama

Image via twitter.com
©2024 Sanrio

Caption: How long can I remain a child?

Korilakkuma

Image via twitter.com
©SAN-X

Sekihang (Zesshaka!)

Image via twitter.com
©せきはん

Caption: The Datsun Baby was apparently a car with a working engine that kids could drive at the Kodomonokuni theme park in Yokohama.
Caption: Based on the Cony Guppy

Takehito Shima (Kaidan Kidan Mamire no Shikoku Ohenro)

Image via twitter.com
©しまたけひと
Image via twitter.com
©しまたけひと

Yoshitoh Asari

Image via twitter.com
©浅利与一義遠

Yuami (Koala Nikki)

Image via twitter.com
©ゆあみ
Image via twitter.com
©ゆあみ
Image via twitter.com
©ゆあみ
Image via twitter.com
©ゆあみ
Image via twitter.com
©ゆあみ

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Children's Day From the Anime World! Part I
