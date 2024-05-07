Gundam Seed Freedom Cast Make Joke Redub of Scene to Promote Film's Final Run

Kira and the gang really want you to see the movie one more time

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM is just now getting an international release, but in Japan it's wrapping up its theatrical run. To say it had a good run is an understatement as Gundam Seed fans patiently waited 20 years for the movie to drop. However, it's time for Japanese fans to say goodbye to the movie as its last day in theaters is slated for May 23. And in preparation for the last leg of the movie's theatrical run, the cast came together to re-record a pivotal scene from the movie. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Gundam Seed series posted the full video on April 30. The two-minute video parodies a pivotal scene in Gundam Seed Freedom where the protagonist, Kira Yamato, is doubting himself and his friend, Athrun Zala, quite literally knocks some sense into him:

This fun video uses the exact visuals from Gundam Seed Freedom but switches the dialogue just a bit to make it appear that Kira is talking about the fans of Gundam Seed and not his love interest, Lacus Clyne. What makes the short even better, though, is how it breaks the fourth wall and refers to the 20 years fans have kept the series alive and how Kira can share his feelings on social networking services (SNS). The video then ends with Athrun helping Kira up and the two asking fans to post their thoughts on the movie on their preferred SNS (although X/ Twitter is the one featured) and see the movie one last time. The video has also been posted to the Gundam YouTube channel, but unfortunately is region locked to Japan.

Image via Gundam series' YouTube channel © 創通・サンライズ

Along with the new re-recorded video, the official website for Gundam Seed Freedom revealed a series of Gundam Seed organizations, characters, and mobile suit emblems for SNS icons and smartphone backgrounds. The website has released some for Compass, Z.A.F.T., Foundation, Terminal, and Orb already.

The Gundam Seed Freedom homepage also stated the cast would appear on stage on Saturday, May 18 for a talk event. The video is a fun little way for Gundam Seed Freedom to round out its theatrical run. But in the West, the movie is just starting to screen.

The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles on Tuesday in both countries, and it will screen with an English dub on Wednesday in the U.S. Bandai Namco Filmworks hosted the U.S. premieres of the film with English subtitles in Los Angeles and New York City on March 31. The Japan Society also held a screening for the English-dubbed version on April 1.

The film opened in Japan on January 26.

