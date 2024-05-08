Live-Action Short Celebrates Brotherhood & 10 Years of My Hero Academia

It's momentous when a manga reaches its 10th anniversary of serialization. Although it's true that weekly shonen magazines like Jump , Magazine , and Sunday are rife with titles that have reached that seminal mark, only a small fraction in the industry as a whole ever sees 10 years of publication. One series that is hitting its 10th anniversary is none other than Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia (MHA). And to celebrate the manga's accomplishment, YTV Animation created a short film following the lives of two brothers using iconic MHA quotes.

The official YouTube channel for YTV Animation released the video on April 27. The tweet by YTV Animation notes the story titled "Succession" follows the lives of two brothers as they grow with the manga series.

Mostly showing brief glimpses into the brothers' lives, the short follows the older brother as he grows into adulthood. As the older brother matures into an adult, he leaves video messages for his younger brother. Each video message is connected with a moment the younger brother needs encouragement, such as when he is anxious, scared, heartbroken, his dreams dashed, and so on. The encouragement the older brother uses for each video message is an iconic quote from MHA. These are touching, but don't have much to do with MHA other than the quotes.

Image via YTV Animation's YouTube channel © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The final scene of the short, though, pays homage to the ending of the first chapter of MHA. Right down to the posing, camera angles, and the words Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, MHA's protagonist, receives from his idol All Might.

While at first the short doesn't seem related to MHA, astute fans will quickly recognize the quotes. Thus, it's a nice short by YTV Animation for dedicated fans of the series. The timing is impeccable as well, as the video dropped just in time for the seventh season of MHA.