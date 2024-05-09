Dragon Ball Z Reese's Puffs Cereal Reaches Its Final Form

Special cereal box honors Goku Day

Dragon Ball Z ... for breakfast?! Alright, it isn't actually that surprising since General Mills' Reese's Puffs cereal has been rocking the dragon with a limited-time collaboration with Dragon Ball Z since earlier this year. The collaboration is still ongoing, but now Reese's Puffs has reached its FINAL FORM! In honor of Goku Day (May 9 because the numbers for "5" and "9" in Japanese can be a pun for "Goku"), General Mills is releasing a special cereal box. The back of the box features the wish-granting dragon Shenron, and the front of the box shows a 3D image of a black-haired base Goku that, when tilted to the side, transforms into the golden blonde Super Saiyan Goku!

Base Goku on front until you tilt the box and he becomes...

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Super Saiyan Goku

Shenron on the back

The DBZ cereal originally came out in seven different collectible boxes, each featuring a different character: Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu. There is also an eighth box featuring the wish-granting dragon Shenron that, outside of the special final box, is exclusive to Sam's Club stores. The special Reese's Puffs boxes are still currently available in stores, but they are only scheduled to stay until May or while supplies last.

Note that collecting seven boxes does not guarantee a wish from Shenron.

© Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Famed DBZ manga creator Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Toriyama began his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , in 1980, and it inspired two television anime and multiple films. Toriyama followed it up with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world.

Most recently, Toriyama was working closely with the production for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series, the most recent anime series based on Dragon Ball , and is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Dragon Ball Daima is slated for release in fall 2024. Masako Nozawa is returning to voice Son Goku.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

Source: Email correspondence