New Unoffical Laputa: Castle in the Sky CGI Short Streamed

Studio Ghibli is known for its supreme quality of hand-drawn animation. With it comes beautiful and iconic imagery, from the forests in both Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke , the interior and exterior of the bathhouse in Spirited Away , to the ever so memorable introduction of the Cat Bus in My Neighbor Totoro . Ghibli movies are full of wonder and excitement. One of the most memorable scenes of any Ghibli movie is the first one of Laputa in the 1986 movie Laputa: Castle in the Sky . Nearly 40 years after the movie's release, a fan has taken that iconic scene and reanimated it using CGI:

The video detailing the new unofficial short was posted on the X (formerly Twitter ) user @annoonblog's account and YouTube channel on March 25. The video shows the iconic robot from Castle in the Sky and the landing pad the series protagonists, Pazu and Sheeta, land on as CGI models. The creator also included some behind-the-scenes footage in their video, showing the dedication to this passion project.

I made Laputa: Castle in the Sky by myself. Rather than converting it to CG, I valued the appearance of Laputa when its first revealed, the passage of time, and the atmosphere. It took me about 4 months to complete from scratch in my spare time after work or while raising children🤠



[ YouTube ]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=zGcXR75srqw

[Artstation]

https://artstation.com/lll_masa_lll

Image via Annoon's YouTube channel

While this is an unofficial video, it's amazing to see the work and dedication placed into the short. Considering the creator claims to be an artist at ILM, it's no wonder the animations are such high quality. Check the short video out if you are a fan of Laputa: Castle in the Sky .