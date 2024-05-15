MMA Fighter Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata Promotes Upcoming Fight

Hirata is set to fight on June 7, but she's not fighting Cell or Vegeta

In the world of professional prize fighting, some of the top tier athletes get some rather interesting nicknames. Most of the time, this has to do with a trait the prize fighter is known for, but once in a blue moon you'll see one named after a character. One such prize fighter is female MMA fighter Itsuki “Android 18” Hirata.

While it's not confirmed the exact date Hirata received her current nickname, in an X (formerly Twitter ) post on February 3, 2020, she included a few pictures of herself dressed as the Dragon Ball Z character, Android 18. In the tweet, Hirata said that she's often told she looks like the character, so she decided to cosplay as her.

Neither the late Akira Toriyama or the official X account for Dragon Ball responded to Hirata's tweet. However, the Viz Media X account did respond, "No one will be able to stand against Android 18 in the ring!"

In early September 2021, Hirata spoke to Asian MMA about her name change. In the article she says, "I changed my nickname because a lot of people say I look like Android 18, a character from Dragon Ball . She is a strong woman in the comic book so I decided to change my nickname."

Prior to using the nickname "Android 18," BJPENN cited Hirata as the “Strong Heart Fighter.” Prior to that nickname, Ameba Times referred to her as Otomeza no Koroshiya (Virgo Assassin). So, Hirata has had a few ring nicknames over the years. However, it appears “Android 18” is sticking with her.

Hirata is set to fight the Brazilian fighter Victória Souza on Friday, June 7 at 8 PM ET in Bangkok, Thailand in the One 167 in an atomweight MMA fight. As of press time, Tapology has Hirata winning the bout at 68% to 32%. The fight is included with Amazon Prime in the United States and Canada and is also available on watch.onefc.com. If you want to see a real-life Android 18 kick some butt, check out Itsuki Hirata.