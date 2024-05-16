Fist of the North Star's Tetsuo Hara Draws Furiosa to Promote Next Mad Max Saga

Hara & director George Miller hold 1st ever joint interview

Tetsuo Hara 's seminal Fist of the North Star is one of those manga and anime one doesn't forget easily. From the ultra-violence and all the stories of love (be it brotherly between master and pupil, or man and woman), the series has captured readers around the world.

But we can't forget that one of the manga's inspirations was the Mad Max movie franchise . And now in a cosmic alignment, the two works have come together with a new illustration of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga heroine Furiosa by the manga master himself.

Image of courtsy of Flag Pictures ©WBEI. All Rights Reserved

On top of this, Hara said that he got a chance to see the movie early, and raved it was amazing from start to finish. He acknowledged receiving many influences over the years from its director George Miller, and humbly (and seriously) asked Miller to accept him as an apprentice.

The illustration will also be on the next Eiga Hihō magazine cover on May 21 — and that issue is publishing the first ever interview ("four decades in the making") between Hara and Miller.

Mad Max: Furiosa ×『#北斗の拳 [ Fist of the North Star ]』 #原哲夫 [ Tetsuo Hara ]

◥◣“The Fury Warrior” #フュリオサ [Furiosa]

A rave review from Hara-sensei

This collaboration illustration

Will be on the cover of Eiga Hihō on Tuesday, May 21 📖

Be sure to check out the first joint interview

Four decades in the making

Between manga creator Tetsuo Hara and director George Miller✅



The illustration is an amazing gekiga piece, capturing the post-apocalyptic world Furiosa occupies and her warrior spirit. The piece also features the bold lines and shadows you'll find in Hara's most recent manga series Ikusa No Ko.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will open in theaters on May 24 in the United States and on May 31 in Japan.