Gundam Suits Up for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

One of, if not the most, popular first-person shooter game franchises is Call of Duty (COD). Starting off in World War II, the franchise has seen war through the lens of a soldier in World War II, modern times, and even the speculative future. The franchise 's newest entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III takes us back to current times. But for the next multiplayer season, we can expect to go to the future with a crossover with Mobile Suit Gundam .

The collaboration between COD and Gundam was announced on the COD franchise 's and Gundam.info 's X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on Sunday. Both posts are light on details but show a short 10-second clip of the Gundam's shadow on the side of a building.

It's time for the shadows to rise up ⚔️



Gundam comes to Call of Duty in Season 4 🤖 @GundamInfoNA pic.twitter.com/ebZTGoQL3v — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 19, 2024

What the collaboration between COD and Gundam will entail has not been revealed yet. It could be COD in-game cosmetics and emotes based on the Gundam franchise , a limited time multiplayer game mode, or some sort of large event within the multiplayer mode like COD's 2022 “ Operation Monarch” event.

The COD and Gundam crossover has the potential to be interesting. If it's just cosmetics and emotes, many Gundam fans may not flock to the game. However, if we get to fight the mobile suit and control it like in “Operation Monarch,” it could be incredibly entertaining. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's season 4 is set to start on May 29. So, if you love Gundam and maybe want to get your shooter on, check out this collaboration.