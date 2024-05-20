Live-Action Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Stars Issei Takahashi, Marie Iitoyo Get Married

Fictional manga author/editor pair tie the knot

The actors for Rohan Kishibe and Kyoka Izumi from the live-action Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe series, Issei Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo , respectively, announced their marriage on May 16. Iitoyo posted their joint message on her Instagram page. In the announcement, the two actors gave a heartfelt message to their fans and those they work with.

Image via Rohan at the Louvre film's Twitter account © 2019 Copyright: 株式会社アイムエンタープライズ

In their message, Takahashi and Iitoyo write:

To everyone who has supported us



Although it is a personal matter, we, Issei Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo , have registered our marriage.



Our relationship began when we had the chance to take part in the same production, and as we worked together on set, we felt a deepening bond with each other. We would like to announce that after about a year of dating, we were able to celebrate this day with blessings from everyone involved in the work.



She does not taint the words she speaks and does not give up on living a bright life. I have been saved many times by the pure power of her positive energy as she walks with dignity.



I was attracted to his personality, which is unbiased and thoughtful when responding to things and people, and he uses his wisdom to enjoy life in a playful and fun way. His smile and compassion have always saved my heart.



We will continue acting as we have in the past, but we will also continue to enrich our lives not only as actors, but also as human beings.



We look forward to your continued support in the future.

Their nice message to their respective fans and those they have worked with has received over 250 thousand likes to her Instagram post. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Rohan at the Louvre live-action film posted a congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

꧁𝓗𝓪𝓹𝓹𝔂 𝓦𝓮𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓷𝓰꧂

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣



Congratulations to #高橋一生 [Issie Takahashi] and #飯豊まりえ [ Marie Iitoyo ] on your marriage✦



We sincerely wish you both happiness!

The first three episodes of the live-action series inspired by Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Hirohiko Araki 's spinoff from his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes. Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) stars in the title role. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) plays Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor.

The newest live-action episode aired on BS Premium 4K on May 5 and on NHK General on May 10.

The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga opened in Japan in May 2023. The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan, France, and 160 other countries and territories around the world in September 2023.

Takahashi has also appeared in Detroit Metal City as Hideki Saji, Shin Godzilla as Tatsuhiko Yasuda, and Shin Ultraman as Ultraman, among others. Iitoyo has also appeared in anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day as Shiriko “Tsuruko” Tsurumi, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King as Milly Maxwell, and City Hunter : Shinjuku Private Eye as Ai Shindo, among others. Takahashi's full CV can be found through his agency. Iitoyo's full CV is available through her agency