One Piece Captures Las Vegas Sphere for 1 Week

Very few anime and manga series can say they've ran for over 25 years. In fact, only about a dozen anime have ever reached that milestone. And one of those series is Eiichiro Oda 's masterpiece One Piece . While the manga celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, the anime is celebrating its 25th this year (not counting the "Defeat The Pirate Ganzak!" event special at Jump Super Anime Tour '98).

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the series is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere:

Image via x.com ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

The partnership between the One Piece anime and the Las Vegas Sphere (specifically its Exosphere exterior) was announced on the Toei Animation X (formerly Twitter ) on May 21. The tweet notes, “A stunning, larger than life display will debut on the [Las Vegas Sphere] from June 10-16.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Straw Hat Pirates are set to takeover the biggest screen in celebration of the 25th anniversary of #OnePiece! A stunning, larger than life display of the anime series will debut on @SphereVegas from June 10-16! #SphereVegas pic.twitter.com/PBTIZcAnoH — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 20, 2024

This is a seminal moment for One Piece . While the series lead Monkey D. Luffy has appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, to be featured on Las Vegas's newest attraction so soon after its completion is a major achievement.

The One Piece display also coincides with the launch of the One Piece official English YouTube Channel.