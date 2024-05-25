Interest
Detective Conan Expands UK's National Gallery Collaboration With Monet, Renoir
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Earlier this year, the National Gallery in London announced that it is partnering with the Detective Conan manga by inserting Conan characters into famous paintings. Now more collaboration paintings and merchandise are on their way, plus some pop-up stores in Japan.
The Shonen Sunday Premium Shop's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the second part of the collaboration on May 22. The new designs expands the collection to a total of 13. The post also announces pop-up shops featuring the merchandise in six cities across Japan.
The new additions to the collection include:
- Claude Monet's Bathers at La Grenouillère featuring Heiji Hattori and Kazuha Toyama
- Monet's Snow at Argeteuil featuring Conan Edogawa and Heiji Hattori
- Akseli Gallen-Kallela's Lake Keitele featuring Conan and the Police Academy group
- Henri Fantin-Latour's Basket of Roses featuring Conan, Wataru Takagi, Miwako Sato, and the Police Academy group
- Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Lakeside Landscape feature the Junior Detective League members
- Odilon Redon's Ophelia among the Flowers featuring Shinichi Kudo
While the post above does not go into detail about the new products, fans can already purchase magnets for 990 yen (about US$6.30) each, t-shirts for 5,500 yen (about US$35.00) each, tote bags for 3,520 yen (about US$22.50) each, and clear files for 550 yen (about US$3.50) each. However, there are some new additions as well, such as canvas art for 4,950 yen (about US$31.70) each and a postcard set with all 13 pieces of art for 2,970 yen (about US$19.00).
These items are all available through Shogakukan's official online merchandise store Lifetunes Mall.Plus, fans can also buy them in person at six pop-up shops:
- Hachimojiya Sendai Selva between June 1 to June 16
- Hajimojiya Yamagata North between June 22 to July 7
- Isetan Grand Front Osaka between July 20 to August 4
- Isetan Fukuoka Main Store between August 17 to September 1
- Isetan Shinjuku Main Store between September 21 to October 6
- JR Nagoya Takashimaya between November 16 to November 26
As reported on February 27, Lifetunes Mall does not take orders from overseas or ship overseas.
