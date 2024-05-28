×
Voice Actress Mai Fuchigami Announces Marriage on Her Birthday

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice of Girls & Panzer's Miho Nishizumi makes announcement in heartfelt message

Image via mand-i.jp
Mai Fuchigami, voice of Miho Nishizumi from the Girls und Panzer franchise, announced her marriage on May 28 — which is also her birthday. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Fuchigami gave a heartfelt message to her fans:

I have an announcement.

In her message, Fuchigami writes (roughly translated):

To everyone who always supports me

I would like to announce I, Mai Fuchigami, have gotten married.

I will continue to remember my feelings of gratitude
and work even harder
as a person and as an actor,
so please continue to warmly watch over me

At the time of this writing Tamura has received 1,700 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues. One response of note was from voice actor of Momo Minamoto from Release the Spyce, Yukari Anzai. In her message, Anzai wrote (roughly translated):

Mai-san!!!
Congratulations on your marriage㊗️㊗️and happy birthday🎂I'm so happy that you are doubly happy☺️💓I hope your family is filled with happiness and smiles✨

Fuchigami has also appeared in My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 as Erza Monsoon, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls as Karen Hojo, and Glitter Force Doki Doki as Arisu Yotsuba (Cure Rosetta), among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.

Sources: Mai Fuchigami's X/Twitter account, M&I, Yukari Anzai's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

