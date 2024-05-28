Interest
Voice Actress Mai Fuchigami Announces Marriage on Her Birthday
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mai Fuchigami, voice of Miho Nishizumi from the Girls und Panzer franchise, announced her marriage on May 28 — which is also her birthday. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Fuchigami gave a heartfelt message to her fans:
ご報告です。 pic.twitter.com/o02DZBOC9K— 渕上舞(声優) (@fuchigami_mai) May 28, 2024
I have an announcement.
In her message, Fuchigami writes (roughly translated):
To everyone who always supports me
I would like to announce I, Mai Fuchigami, have gotten married.
I will continue to remember my feelings of gratitude
and work even harder
as a person and as an actor,
so please continue to warmly watch over me
At the time of this writing Tamura has received 1,700 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues. One response of note was from voice actor of Momo Minamoto from Release the Spyce, Yukari Anzai. In her message, Anzai wrote (roughly translated):
舞さんーーーー！！！！！— 安齋 由香里 (@yukari_anzai) May 28, 2024
ご結婚おめでとうございます㊗️㊗️お誕生日もおめでとうございます🎂嬉しいがダブルで重なっててとっても素敵です☺️💓幸せと笑顔が溢れる家庭になりますように✨
Mai-san!!!
Congratulations on your marriage㊗️㊗️and happy birthday🎂I'm so happy that you are doubly happy☺️💓I hope your family is filled with happiness and smiles✨
Fuchigami has also appeared in My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 as Erza Monsoon, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls as Karen Hojo, and Glitter Force Doki Doki as Arisu Yotsuba (Cure Rosetta), among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.
Sources: Mai Fuchigami's X/Twitter account, M&I, Yukari Anzai's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō