Sharknado Meets its Japanese Rival With Onsen Shark

Nowhere is safe from the scourge of sharks

In 1975, Steven Spielberg introduced the world to a whole new genre of film with Jaws : the shark movie. Since then, countless shark movies have been made, to the point that James Rolfe, better known as the Angry Video Game Nerd, released a video about the 50 worst shark movies in July 2017. There's no limit to the number of shark movies out there, and now it's Japan's turn to get into shark movies with Onsen Shark ( Hotspring Sharkattack ).

Image via Onsen Shark project's website ©PLAN A

While it's difficult to find the origins of Onsen Shark's production, the project was funded through a crowdfunding campaign on Campfire beginning in June 2023 and ending in July 2023. The project's initial goal was to reach 4,890,000 yen (about US$31,095), a number that can be read as "shark" in Japanese. Upon completion, the movie received 11,406,100 yen (about US$72,530.20) from 1,278 backers, which comes out to about 1,140% funded. It's a testament for such a silly premise people want to see the movie come to fruition.

However, in true Japanese spirit, this isn't going to be any ordinary shark movie. According to the crowdfunding page, the movie is set to use tokusatsu filming techniques. As in, practical models and effects where possible. The page also notes the movie is set to star Kiyofumi Kaneko, Kōichi Makigami , Masaki Naito , Yuu Nakanishi, Takuya Fujimura, Shige Osako, Sumiya Shiina, Mio Takaki, Hiroyuki Yasuhara, Norito Noji, Tsubasa Okuno, Mayu Hasegawa , Myu Kawasaki, Taichi Fujii, Mai Kosaki, Marin Hibi, Ni-na, Yuta Suenaga, Kazuma Takeda, Kotori Aoi, Eri Usami , Choko Yushima, Yu Miyawaki, and Ayaka Sakaguchi. Morito Inoue is set to direct.

According to the official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Onsen Shark and a video on its YouTube channel, the movie is set for release on July 5 at the following 11 theaters:

═════🦈═════

#温泉シャーク [Onsen Shark]

Will be released nationwide on July 5th!

═════♨️═════

💣The explosive birth of a Japanese shark movie💥



Special Effects❌Hot Springs❌Shark

Trailer

Narration: Sunshine Ikezaki

Theme song: Storytellings "Shakunetsu no Senka"

There's no information on an international release, but English subtitles will be included.