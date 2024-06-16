×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Ain't no father gonna order us to get into no Eva

Fathers can be stern figures, even unbearable at times, but many do it out of love for their children. With Father's Day coming to a close, we generally show our appreciation to our fathers with something they would want or appreciate. And sometimes what they want is a simple thank you. So, here are all the “thank yous” to all the fathers in the anime and manga world!

Attack on Titan

[Warning: The dialogue below contains spoilers for Attack on Titan episode 79. Highlight text to read the spoiler.] [/
Zeke … You're there, aren't you?
… Don't be silly …
That old, bearded man can't possibly be Zeke …
\

Today, June 16, is Father's Day🗝️

Scenes of Grisha, Zeke, and Eren from
episode 79, "Memories of the Future"🕊️

] #shingeki #父の日 [Father's Day]#FathersDay

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation

gpiuhmdaaaaaocy
Image via x.com
©SEGA/©ATLUS

Doraemon

gqhugkcacaaogds
Image via x.com
©藤子プロ・小学館　©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

Golden Kamuy

Today, June 16, is #父の日 [Father's Day]!!
Introducing the wonderful father who appears in the TV anime #ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]!!

Genjiro Tanigaki, the passionate and kind man who gained a new family member during his journey!
http://kamuy-anime.com

Jupachi

gqljjgfboaacngr
Image via x.com
©じゅーぱち

Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)

Life is different for each person
The same goes for parent-child relationships.

Like a Dragon has many characters who could be considered fathers, and many of them genuinely care about their children.

On Father's Day, it might be a good idea to take some time to think about your father.
#父の日 [Father's Day]
#龍が如く [Like a Dragon]

Monster Hunter Now

gqkfx2-xuaah-9_
Image via x.com
©2023 Niantic. Characters / Artwork / Music ©CAPCOM

Moomin

gqjld3kwsaacrx2
Image via x.com
© Moomin Characters™

Nanare –Cheer for you!–

gqkclryaoaal86g
Image via x.com
©菜なれプロジェクト／菜なれ花なれ製作委員会

Dad
Thank you for everything
Shion

UNIQLO

Today is Father's Day
Dad is waiting. There's still time
s.uniqlo.com/3yXG8Ia
#ユニクロ [UNIQLO]

Toei Animation Museum

gqkbwyoaaai9xap
Image via x.com
© 2024 TOEI ANIMATION Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Welcome to the Toei Animation Museum!!
June 16, 2024
Father's Day

SEGA

gqj5oltagaa8ojv
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Dear Dad
Thanks for everything

SNK

gpxqfjeamaajnaq
Image via x.com
© SNK CORPORATION all rights reserved.

San-X

Korilakkuma

gqlfji1bmaacivn
Image via x.com
©SAN-X

Rilakkuma

gqkcrqcbaaat3et
Image via x.com
©SAN-X

Pokantotan

gqkconbawaao-yz
Image via x.com
©SAN-X

Thanks for everything

Did we miss any Father's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part II (2024-06-16 23:59)
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives