Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Fathers can be stern figures, even unbearable at times, but many do it out of love for their children. With Father's Day coming to a close, we generally show our appreciation to our fathers with something they would want or appreciate. And sometimes what they want is a simple thank you. So, here are all the “thank yous” to all the fathers in the anime and manga world!
Attack on Titan
／— アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) June 16, 2024
ジーク……そこにいるのか？
……バカか……
ジークがあんな髭面のおじさんなわけないだろ……
＼
本日6月16日は「父の日」🗝️
第79話「未来の記憶」より
グリシャ、ジーク、エレンの場面写真です🕊️#shingeki #父の日 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/yBi2VnJ7QJ
[Warning: The dialogue below contains spoilers for Attack on Titan episode 79. Highlight text to read the spoiler.] [/
Zeke … You're there, aren't you?
… Don't be silly …
That old, bearded man can't possibly be Zeke …
\
Today, June 16, is Father's Day🗝️
Scenes of Grisha, Zeke, and Eren from
episode 79, "Memories of the Future"🕊️
] #shingeki #父の日 [Father's Day]#FathersDay
Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation
Doraemon
Golden Kamuy
本日6月16日は #父の日 ですッ!!— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) June 16, 2024
TVアニメ『#ゴールデンカムイ』に登場する素敵な父をご紹介!!
旅の中で新たな家族を得た熱く優しい男・谷垣源次郎！https://t.co/fvcnMzG55L pic.twitter.com/mwTryXYZbL
Today, June 16, is #父の日 [Father's Day]!!
Introducing the wonderful father who appears in the TV anime #ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]!!
Genjiro Tanigaki, the passionate and kind man who gained a new family member during his journey!
http://kamuy-anime.com
Jupachi
Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)
人生、人それぞれ— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) June 16, 2024
親子のあり方・関係性も同様だと思います
『龍が如く』でも、父親と言える様々な人物が登場し、多くは子のことを真剣に思いやっていました
父の日に、父親のことをちょっとでも思う時間を作ってみてもいいかもしれませんね
#父の日#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/v79mwDO25P
Life is different for each person
The same goes for parent-child relationships.
Like a Dragon has many characters who could be considered fathers, and many of them genuinely care about their children.
On Father's Day, it might be a good idea to take some time to think about your father.
#父の日 [Father's Day]
#龍が如く [Like a Dragon]
Monster Hunter Now
Moomin
Nanare –Cheer for you!–
Dad
Thank you for everything
Shion
UNIQLO
今日は父の日。— ユニクロ (@UNIQLO_JP) June 15, 2024
お父さんは、待っています。まだ間に合います。https://t.co/5GTd4DfbAq#ユニクロ https://t.co/Vwy2zRf5sw pic.twitter.com/e9pLaus1s8
Today is Father's Day
Dad is waiting. There's still time
s.uniqlo.com/3yXG8Ia
#ユニクロ [UNIQLO]
Toei Animation Museum
Welcome to the Toei Animation Museum!!
June 16, 2024
Father's Day
SEGA
Dear Dad
Thanks for everything
SNK
San-X
Korilakkuma
Rilakkuma
Pokantotan
Thanks for everything
Did we miss any Father's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!