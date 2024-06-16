Interest
Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Father's Day, the day when people apparently make the most collect calls — a far cry from the supposed number of long-distance calls made on Mother's Day. But a call to a person who helped raise many of us is still a call, and anime is filled with fathers who should get a collect call. So, here's to the dads of the anime and manga world!
Atashi'n chi
今日は #父の日— あたしンち【公式】YouTube配信中！ (@atashinchimovie) June 16, 2024
ユズヒコの誕生を祝う父🍌
普段は言えない感謝の気持ち、伝えてみてね😊
（第541話「ちょっと昔のあたしンち～父の涙～(後編)」より） pic.twitter.com/8vsut2haBh
Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]
Yuzuhiko's father celebrates his birth🍌
Please convey the gratitude you normally can't express😊
(From episode 541 "A Little While Ago, Atashinchi ~Father's Tears~ (Part 2)")
Atashi'n chi/Eiko Kera
今日は #父の日— あたしンち／けらえいこ公式 (@atashinchi_new) June 16, 2024
「はっはっは🎁」#ユニクロ pic.twitter.com/cQwFwvVJIA
Blue Exorcist
…ったく図体ばっかデカくなりやがって！#父の日#青の祓魔師（1巻1話「嗤う青焔魔」より） pic.twitter.com/j7GmG4nEPA— 青の祓魔師 公式 (@aoex_official) June 16, 2024
Hmph, you grow in height, but that's about all!
#父の日 [Father's Day]
#青の祓魔師 [Blue Exorcist] (From Volume 1, Chapter 1, "The Mockery of Satan")
Dragon Ball
#父の日！— ドラゴンボールオフィシャル (@DB_official_jp) June 16, 2024
父親である悟空とベジータのシーンを紹介！#ドラゴンボール公式 #ドラゴンボール #dragonball pic.twitter.com/nWWtPXGlBu
#父の日 [Father's Day]!
Introducing a scene featuring Goku and Vegeta as fathers!
#ドラゴンボール公式 #ドラゴンボール #dragonball
Hideo Kojima
父の日。 pic.twitter.com/zeauNyRUDh— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) June 16, 2024
Father's Day
My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble
その視線の先にいるのは…？#ヒロアカUR #父の日 pic.twitter.com/tpTcbq5DLs— 「僕のヒーローアカデミア ULTRA RUMBLE」公式 (@heroaca_ur) June 16, 2024
Who's at the receiving end of that gaze…?
#ヒロアカUR [Hero Aca UR] #父の日 [Father's Day]
Naruto
今日は #父の日 ！— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) June 16, 2024
父親への感謝を忘れずに #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/qrbZyZAn1p
Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]!
Don't forget to thank your father
#NARUTO
Re:Monster
👨今日は #父の日 👨— 「Re:Monster」TVアニメ公式✦4月より大好評放送中！ (@ReMonster_anime) June 16, 2024
TVアニメ『Re:Monster』大好評放送配信中！#TOKYOMX #dアニメストア (木)24:00~#BS11 (木)24:30~ #TVh (金)25:43~#UNEXT (月)24:00~ 地上波先行配信中！
👶#remonster_anime #リモンアニメ pic.twitter.com/4RASTXr60x
👨Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]👨
The popular TV anime Re:Monster is now on air!
#TOKYOMX #dアニメストア (Thurs) 24:00~
#BS11 (Thurs) 24:30~ #TVh (Fri) 25:43~
#UNEXT (Mon) 24:00~ Now streaming on terrestrial TV!
👶#remonster_anime #リモンアニメ [Remon Anime]
Tama and Friends
Sanrio
Buddy Eddy
I.CINNAMONROLL
POPENEN
Hey there
Thanks!
Shiro Otsuka
今日は父の日なのでおとんの思い出を投稿します。 よろしければご覧ください（1/3）— 大塚志郎 漫画を色々発表中！ぜひご覧ください！ (@shiro_otsuka) June 15, 2024
#父の日 pic.twitter.com/Ftaenupyr0
Today is Father's Day, so I'm posting some memories of my dad. Please take a look if you'd like (1/3)
#父の日 [Father's Day]
Soreike! Anpanman
今日は #父の日💚#すいとるゾウ 役の #岡村隆史 さんから— 【公式】映画『アンパンマン』 (@anpanman_movie) June 16, 2024
メッセージが届いたよ🎥✨
岡村さんが“父の日“に楽しみにしていることは…💭
全国のお父さん、お子さんたちにとって素敵な日になりますように💖#映画アンパンマン#アンパンマン #ばいきんまん pic.twitter.com/7fRXTkBwFh
Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]💚
We received a message from #岡村隆史 [Takashi Okamura]
voice of #すいとるゾウ [Suitoru Zou]🎥✨
What is Okamura looking forward to on Father's Day…💭
I hope this is a wonderful day for all fathers and children across the nation💖
#映画アンパンマン [Anpanman Movie]
#アンパンマン [Anpanman] #ばいきんまん [Baikin-man]
Spy×Family
本日6月16日(日)は父の日🌻— SPY×FAMILY ( スパイファミリー ) グッズ情報 (@SPYxFAMILYinfo) June 16, 2024
ガーナ公式HPでは
お父さんに何をプレゼントしたらいいか
診断することが出来るコラボページ
「ちちのねがい調査作戦」が公開中です✨️https://t.co/bKjoVxeY4a pic.twitter.com/svl3ymfVjO
Today, June 16 (Sunday) is Father's Day 🌻
On the official Ghana [chocolate] website,
a collaboration page called
"Father's Wish Survey Operation" is now available,
where you can find out what gift to give to your father✨️
https://lotte.co.jp/products/brand…
Virtual Fighter
今日は #父の日💐🎉— バーチャファイター公式／Virtua Fighter Official (@vf_official) June 16, 2024
父ラウから娘パイへと技は受け継がれています💪✨
最後にパイから感謝の一撃が🫶#VFes #VF5US #バーチャ #バーチャファイター pic.twitter.com/2GXyQwOvfX
Today is #父の日💐🎉
The skills have been passed down from father Lau to daughter Pai💪✨
Lastly, a blow of thanks from Pai🫶
#VFes #VF5US #バーチャ #バーチャファイター
Did we miss any Father's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!