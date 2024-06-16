×
Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
To quote an iconic dad, 'Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son'

Father's Day, the day when people apparently make the most collect calls — a far cry from the supposed number of long-distance calls made on Mother's Day. But a call to a person who helped raise many of us is still a call, and anime is filled with fathers who should get a collect call. So, here's to the dads of the anime and manga world!

Atashi'n chi

Atashi'n chi

Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]

Yuzuhiko's father celebrates his birth🍌
Please convey the gratitude you normally can't express😊

(From episode 541 "A Little While Ago, Atashinchi ~Father's Tears~ (Part 2)")

Atashi'n chi/Eiko Kera

Today #父の日 [Father's Day]

"Hahahaha🎁" #ユニクロ [UNIQLO]

Blue Exorcist

Hmph, you grow in height, but that's about all!

#父の日 [Father's Day]

#青の祓魔師 [Blue Exorcist] (From Volume 1, Chapter 1, "The Mockery of Satan")

Dragon Ball

#父の日 [Father's Day]!
Introducing a scene featuring Goku and Vegeta as fathers!

#ドラゴンボール公式 #ドラゴンボール #dragonball

Hideo Kojima

Father's Day

My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble

Who's at the receiving end of that gaze…?

#ヒロアカUR [Hero Aca UR] #父の日 [Father's Day]

Naruto

Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]!
Don't forget to thank your father

#NARUTO

Re:Monster

👨Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]👨
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
The popular TV anime Re:Monster is now on air!
#TOKYOMX #dアニメストア (Thurs) 24:00~
#BS11 (Thurs) 24:30~ #TVh (Fri) 25:43~
#UNEXT (Mon) 24:00~ Now streaming on terrestrial TV!

👶#remonster_anime #リモンアニメ [Remon Anime]

Tama and Friends

gqjeobubwaafnb7
Image via x.com
©SCP

Sanrio

Buddy Eddy

gp7vi5lbaaa8hjn
Image via x.com
© '24 SANRIO

I.CINNAMONROLL

gqiucktboaajpvw
Image via x.com
© '24 SANRIO S/T

POPENEN

gqjlhvabeaaqrho
Image via x.com
© 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Hey there
Thanks!

Shiro Otsuka

Today is Father's Day, so I'm posting some memories of my dad. Please take a look if you'd like (1/3)

#父の日 [Father's Day]

Soreike! Anpanman

Today is #父の日 [Father's Day]💚

We received a message from #岡村隆史 [Takashi Okamura]
voice of #すいとるゾウ [Suitoru Zou]🎥✨

What is Okamura looking forward to on Father's Day…💭

I hope this is a wonderful day for all fathers and children across the nation💖

#映画アンパンマン [Anpanman Movie]
#アンパンマン [Anpanman] #ばいきんまん [Baikin-man]

Spy×Family

Today, June 16 (Sunday) is Father's Day 🌻

On the official Ghana [chocolate] website,
a collaboration page called
"Father's Wish Survey Operation" is now available,
where you can find out what gift to give to your father✨️

https://lotte.co.jp/products/brand…

Virtual Fighter

Today is #父の日💐🎉
The skills have been passed down from father Lau to daughter Pai💪✨
Lastly, a blow of thanks from Pai🫶
#VFes #VF5US #バーチャ #バーチャファイター

Did we miss any Father's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Father's Day From the Anime World! Part I
