Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's that time of year when star-crossed lovers get to meet each other (weather permitting)
July 7, Tanabata, marks one day a year when the fabled weaver Orihime and farmer Hikoboshi meet. While the figures are enshrined in Japanese (and more broadly in East Asian) culture, they are represented by the stars known as Vega and Altair, respectively. In Japan, people celebrate the meeting of the lovers by making wishes to them. And the anime and manga world is full of Tanabata wishes.
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
Coji-Coji
Cotorino Death-ko
Doraemon
Golden Kamuy
Sanrio
Cinnamonroll
Cogimyun
Gudetama
Harmonyland
7月7日は #七夕 🎋⭐— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) July 7, 2024
笹の葉を持ってルンルンな様子のシナモン 🎶
みなさんの願いごとは何かな？
シナモンに教えてね♪#ハーモニーランド#ほんわかハーモニー pic.twitter.com/kfaGn8Yp40
My Melody
Puroland
7月7日(日)は #七夕🎋🌟— ピューロランド【公式】 (@purolandjp) July 7, 2024
好奇心旺盛なキキは、
ララの願いごとが気になるみたい👀💭
ピューロランドでは、七夕のスペシャルイベント
「Mignon fuwafuwa matsuri」を開催しているよ#ピューロ #おあそびピューロ https://t.co/FfAmnOiA6A pic.twitter.com/7YMlwbZCGC
Shin Megami Tensei
SPY×FAMILY Code: White
Sonic the Hedgehog
Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!