Interest
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's that time of year when star-crossed lovers get to meet each other (weather permitting)

July 7, Tanabata, marks one day a year when the fabled weaver Orihime and farmer Hikoboshi meet. While the figures are enshrined in Japanese (and more broadly in East Asian) culture, they are represented by the stars known as Vega and Altair, respectively. In Japan, people celebrate the meeting of the lovers by making wishes to them. And the anime and manga world is full of Tanabata wishes.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

seduction_01
Image via x.com
©橋本悠／集英社・リリサ製作委員会 ©Aiming inc.

Coji-Coji

coji-coji_01
Image via x.com
©さくらももこ ©さくらももこ/日本アニメーション

Cotorino Death-ko

cotorino_01
Image via x.com
©ことり野デス子

Doraemon

doraemon_01
Image via x.com
©藤子プロ・小学館　©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

Golden Kamuy

kamuy_01
Image via x.com
©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

Sanrio

Cinnamonroll

cinnamonroll_01
Image via x.com
©2024 SANRIO

Cogimyun

cogimyun_01
Image via x.com
©'24 SANRIO

Gudetama

gudetama_01
Image via x.com
©2024 SANRIO

Harmonyland

My Melody

melody_01
Image via x.com
©'76, '15 SANRIO

Puroland

Shin Megami Tensei

megami-tensei_01
Image via x.com
©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

SPY×FAMILY Code: White

spy_family_01
Image via x.com
© 2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 © 遠藤達哉／集英社

Sonic the Hedgehog

sonic_01
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

