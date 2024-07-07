×
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Dragon balls aren't the only way to get your wish granted

Japan is celebrating Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival. One of the common ways to celebrate the Festival is by making a wish to the stars Vega and Altair. And with an election in the Tokyo Metropolitan area, the wishes of politicians are likely to get elected or re-elected. But, what about the wishes from the anime and manga world? Here's a small sampling.

ATASHIn'CHI/Eiko Kera

Sunday, July 7 is the day of the Tokyo gubernatorial election.
Tokyo residents, please go vote😊

This could be a vote that changes your life😊

Blue Exorcist

July 7 is #七夕 [Tanabata]

#青の祓魔師 [Blue Exorcist]
(From Volume 1, Chapter 2, "Big Brother and Little Brother")

Bravely Default II

bravely_01
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX

Date A Live

date_01
Image via x.com
©2023 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅤ」製作委員会

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy IX

"Remember the way I was…for me"

July 7 is the day that Final Fantasy IX was released in 2000 kupo!🎊
I want to hear about your memories, too, kupo😊https://t.co/zUrutR5d4u

#FF9

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Today is #七夕 [Tanabata]！🎋🌌
Let's send wishes to the stars and may all your wishes come true!💫
#FF7R #FF7リバース [FF7 Rebirth]

Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory

aoyama_01
Image via x.com
©青山剛昌／小学館

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

haikyu_01
Image via x.com
©吉館春一／集英社・「ハイキュー！！」製作委員会

Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)

dragon_01
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Miffy

Today is #七夕 [Tanabata]！
Can you see the stars?

Miffy information site
https://t.co/uYjOXCxOtE

Penguin Box/Odekake Kozame

kozame_01
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス
kozame_02
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス

kozame_03
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Tom & Jerry

Today, #7月7日 [July 7], is #七夕 [Tanabata]🎋

What are you praying for today❓📝
#トムとジェリー[Tom & Jerry] what are you desperately wishing for…?🌟

Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part I
