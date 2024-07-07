Interest
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japan is celebrating Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival. One of the common ways to celebrate the Festival is by making a wish to the stars Vega and Altair. And with an election in the Tokyo Metropolitan area, the wishes of politicians are likely to get elected or re-elected. But, what about the wishes from the anime and manga world? Here's a small sampling.
ATASHIn'CHI/Eiko Kera
7月7日（日）は、東京都知事選挙の日。— あたしンち／けらえいこ公式 (@atashinchi_new) July 6, 2024
都民のひとは、ぜひ投票に😊
暮らしを変える一票になるかも😊 pic.twitter.com/FwkXoa23TC
Sunday, July 7 is the day of the Tokyo gubernatorial election.
Tokyo residents, please go vote😊
This could be a vote that changes your life😊
Blue Exorcist
7月7日は #七夕#青の祓魔師— 青の祓魔師 公式 (@aoex_official) July 7, 2024
（1巻2話「兄と弟」より） pic.twitter.com/7xsiGBgklj
July 7 is #七夕 [Tanabata]
#青の祓魔師 [Blue Exorcist]
(From Volume 1, Chapter 2, "Big Brother and Little Brother")
Bravely Default II
Date A Live
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy IX
「今までのわたしを覚えていてね……」— FINAL FANTASY公式 (@FinalFantasyJP) July 7, 2024
7月7日は『ファイナルファンタジーIX』が2000年に発売された日クポ！🎊
みんなの思い出も教えて欲しいクポ😊https://t.co/zUrutR5d4u#FF9 pic.twitter.com/OY4rE8qRDb
"Remember the way I was…for me"
July 7 is the day that Final Fantasy IX was released in 2000 kupo!🎊
I want to hear about your memories, too, kupo😊https://t.co/zUrutR5d4u
#FF9
Final Fantasy VII Remake
本日は #七夕 ！🎋🌌— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) July 7, 2024
星々に願いを送りだしましょう
皆さんの願いが叶いますように！💫#FF7R #FF7リバース pic.twitter.com/gvI2kd1Lz4
Today is #七夕 [Tanabata]！🎋🌌
Let's send wishes to the stars and may all your wishes come true!💫
#FF7R #FF7リバース [FF7 Rebirth]
Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory
HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)
Miffy
今日は #七夕 。— 日本のミッフィー情報サイト (@miffy_japan) July 7, 2024
おほしさま、見えるかな？
ミッフィー情報サイトhttps://t.co/uYjOXCxOtE pic.twitter.com/e2JyGLTkUG
Today is #七夕 [Tanabata]！
Can you see the stars?
Miffy information site
https://t.co/uYjOXCxOtE
Penguin Box/Odekake Kozame
Tom & Jerry
今日(#7月7日)は #七夕 🎋— 「トムとジェリー」公式 (@TomAndJerry_JP) July 7, 2024
今日、みなさんはどんなことをお願いしますか❓📝#トムとジェリー は、必死にどんなお願いをしているのでしょうか…？🌟 #トムジェリ #短冊 #織姫 #彦星 #天の川 #願い事 #tomandjerry #cartoon #animation pic.twitter.com/XgqPt2ZZF0
Today, #7月7日 [July 7], is #七夕 [Tanabata]🎋
What are you praying for today❓📝
#トムとジェリー[Tom & Jerry] what are you desperately wishing for…?🌟
