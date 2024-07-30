Interest
The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Keiko Yamamoto's Death (Part I)
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
After the shocking news of voice actor Noriko Ohara's passing on July 23, the anime world was shocked once again with the news one week later of renowned voice actor Keiko Yamamoto's passing. Although Yamamoto had died on April 18, the public announcement was delayed due to the wishes of her immediate family.
Known for her roles as Shōta Yamada in Chibi Maruko-chan, Bakabon in Tensai Bakabon, and Robocon in Ganbare!! Robocon, Yamamoto had an illustrious career portraying supporting roles for over 50 years and has touched the lives and hearts of her colleagues and fans alike. And now those colleagues, who knew her by her nickname "Dodoko-san," are paying their respects to the late and great Keiko Yamamoto.
Ai Yamaoto
山本圭子さん、お会いしたことはないけれど、山田くんはもちろん、天使男ジャックからずーっとずーっと聞いたらすぐわかる大好きなお声です。— 🍩山本亜衣🍩 (@ai_yamamoto_913) July 29, 2024
寂しい。胸がつまる。ビックリマンいっぱい見る。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
I've never met Keiko Yamamoto-san, but I've loved her voice ever since I heard it as Yamada-kun and of course Tenshi Dan-Jack. So sad. My heart feels heavy. I going to watch a lot of Bikkuri-Man.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Fujiko Takimoto
えっーー！！！！— 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) July 29, 2024
どどこさん(´°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ω°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥｀)
4月に亡くなっていたなんて…
魔法陣グルグルでオババ役でとても優しく接して下さり道でお会いしたら喜んで下さったり本当に沢山お世話になった大先輩
山本圭子さん
大変お疲れ様でした
ありがとうございました
心よりお悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/NP3SQAz7ru
What!!!
Dodoko-san(´°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ω°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥｀)
She passed away in April…
My mentor who played the role of Obaba in Magical Circle Guruguru, was very kind to me and was happy when she saw me on the street. She really helped me out a lot.
Keiko Yamamoto-san,
Thank you very much for your hard work. I offer my deepest condolences.
Machiko Toyoshima
「ちびまる子ちゃん」と「ゲゲゲの鬼太郎」(５期)で、山本圭子さんとご一緒させていただきました。— 豊嶋真千子 (@machiko_toyo) July 29, 2024
どどこさんのお芝居、山田の笑い声大好きです。スタジオでのどどこさんのユーモア溢れるトークにみんないつも笑顔になっていました。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 https://t.co/yz4FCZ4SgT
I had the opportunity to work with Keiko Yamamoto-san on Chibi Maruko-chan and Gegege no Kitarō (season 5). I love Dodoko-san's acting and Yamada's laughter. Dodoko-san's humorous talk in the studio always made everyone smile. I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Mariko Honda
山本圭子さん…。アニメ日常ではゆっこのお母さん役を演じられていて、すごくパワフルなお母さんで、たくさん笑わせていただきました…！小さい頃から色んなアニメで楽しませていただき、共演までできたこと、本当に嬉しかったです…。ありがとうございます。ご冥福をお祈りいたします。— 本多真梨子 (@honda_mosamosa) July 29, 2024
Keiko Yamamoto-san. In the anime Nichijou, she played the role of Yukko's mother, and her powerful mother made me laugh a lot! I've enjoyed watching various anime she was in since I was little, and was really happy to have had the opportunity to co-star with her. Thank you very much. May she rest in peace.
Omi Minami
そんな時期が来ているんだろうなって自分を納得させていますが…— 南 央美(OMI MINAMI) (@oranje_omi) July 29, 2024
お仕事で優しくしてくださったママがまたおひとり風になっちゃったなと思うと切ないです。
I'm trying to convince myself that such a time has come…
It makes me sad thinking another mother, who was so kind to me at work, has gone with the wind.
Saeko Shimazu
🌙島津冴子🌙— 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) July 29, 2024
山本圭子さん
子供の頃から親しんだお声でした
スタジオでお会いできて嬉しかったのです
ありがとうございました
ご冥福をお祈りいたします https://t.co/2hIymjl7Ki
Keiko Yamamoto-san,
Your voice was familiar to me since I was a child. I was happy to meet you in the studio. Thank you very much.
May you rest in peace.
Tetsu Inada
何の作品だったかは忘れたけど、カッコいい役を演じる田中亮一さんに、「カッコいいわね、デビルマン！」と山本圭子さん。— 稲田徹 (@trombe_boss) July 29, 2024
その後も何かにつけ「デビルマン！」とイジる。
それに亮一さんが「何言ってんですか、あんただってロボコンでしょ！」
レジェンド同士の会話！
I forget what production it was, but Keiko Yamamoto-san said to Ryōichi Tanaka-san, who was playing a cool role, "You're so cool, Devilman!"
After that, she continued to tease him by calling him "Devilman!" whenever something came up. To which Ryoichi replied, "What are you talking about? You're in Robocon too!"
A conversation between legends!
Taeko Kawata
山本圭子さん…— 川田妙子（声優）8月24日(土)ほっこり朗読会❣️ (@fanfunGarden) July 29, 2024
デビューしてまもない頃
ピックン（山本圭子さん）とアップン（私）佐久間レイちゃんがお姉さんの番組でご一緒させて頂き
私ねドド子って呼ばれてるのって…😊
ちびまる子ちゃんでも…どの現場でもお得意のダジャレで笑わせてくださってました。面白くて優しいドド子さん忘れません…
Keiko Yamamoto-san,
Shortly after my debut, Pic-kun (Keiko Yamamoto-san) and Appun (me) and Rei Sakuma-chan as an older sister were in a show together, and you said “I'm called Dodoko.”😊
Even in Chibi Maruko-chan, or any other work place, she always made us laugh with her puns. I'll never forget how funny and kind Dodoko-san was.
Taketora
そんな…— 武虎＠声とたこ焼きと。 (@taketora0131) July 29, 2024
私の中では「愛嬌のあるダミ声」という愛くるしいお声と演技の山本圭子さん。
こんなに早く…
心からお悔やみを申し上げます。
涙。 https://t.co/rvNuylfQ9R
That's…
For me, Keiko Yamamoto-san is known for her adorable voice and acting, which I call a "charming, husky voice."
So soon…
I offer my deepest condolences.
Tears.
Toshio Furukawa
■業界の、そして青二プロの先輩、山本圭子さんが……身近な方の相次ぐ訃報に、言葉もありません。謹んで哀悼の意を表します。テレビアニメシリーズ【かぼちゃワイン】のスタジオで撮った一枚。前列左から：古川登志夫、よこざわけい子さん、大竹宏さん、中野聖子さん。後列左から：はせさん治さん、鶴… pic.twitter.com/3vnnbz5KuD— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) July 29, 2024
■ Keiko Yamamoto-san, a senior in the industry and at Aoni Pro… I am at a loss for words at the successive deaths of those close to me. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences. This photo was taken at the studio for Kabocha Wine. Front row left to right: Toshio Furukawa, Keiko Yokozawa-san, Hiroshi Ohtake-san, and Seiko Nakano-san. Back row from left to right: Sanji Hase-san, Hiromi Tsuru-san, Kyōko Tongū-san, Masaharu Satō-san, and Keiko Yamamoto-san.
Yumiko Shibata
山本圭子さんの訃報を知り、愕然としています。いろいろな番組で御一緒させて頂きました。番組の旅行で、一緒にテニスをやったりしました🎾— 柴田由美子（ゆみい） (@yumiey73) July 29, 2024
圭子さんの名前の漢字は、
土が二つなので、「どどこさん」と、皆さん呼んでいました。
あんなに明るい方が星になってしまったなんて…ご冥福をお祈り致します https://t.co/WNty6nQos6
I was shocked to hear the news of Keiko Yamamoto-san's death. We worked together on several programs. We even played tennis together on a trip for a program.🎾
Since the kanji for Keiko-san's name has two pieces of soil, everyone called her "Dodoko-san."
It's amazing that such a bright person has become a star… May she rest in peace.
Although the passing of Keiko Yamamoto is sad, her voice will live on in every character she portrayed. And maybe if we listen carefully we'll hear her voice on the wind, with her contemporaries who have also passed, enjoying themselves in the great beyond.
Did we miss any eulogies to Keiko Yamamoto? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.