The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Keiko Yamamoto's Death (Part I)

Voice actors sang praises for one of their own

After the shocking news of voice actor Noriko Ohara 's passing on July 23, the anime world was shocked once again with the news one week later of renowned voice actor Keiko Yamamoto 's passing. Although Yamamoto had died on April 18, the public announcement was delayed due to the wishes of her immediate family.

Known for her roles as Shōta Yamada in Chibi Maruko-chan , Bakabon in Tensai Bakabon , and Robocon in Ganbare!! Robocon, Yamamoto had an illustrious career portraying supporting roles for over 50 years and has touched the lives and hearts of her colleagues and fans alike. And now those colleagues, who knew her by her nickname "Dodoko-san," are paying their respects to the late and great Keiko Yamamoto .

Ai Yamaoto

I've never met Keiko Yamamoto -san, but I've loved her voice ever since I heard it as Yamada-kun and of course Tenshi Dan-Jack. So sad. My heart feels heavy. I going to watch a lot of Bikkuri-Man .

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

What!!!

Dodoko-san(´°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ω°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥｀)

She passed away in April…

My mentor who played the role of Obaba in Magical Circle Guruguru , was very kind to me and was happy when she saw me on the street. She really helped me out a lot.

Keiko Yamamoto -san,

Thank you very much for your hard work. I offer my deepest condolences.

I had the opportunity to work with Keiko Yamamoto -san on Chibi Maruko-chan and Gegege no Kitarō (season 5). I love Dodoko-san's acting and Yamada's laughter. Dodoko-san's humorous talk in the studio always made everyone smile. I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Keiko Yamamoto -san. In the anime Nichijou , she played the role of Yukko's mother, and her powerful mother made me laugh a lot! I've enjoyed watching various anime she was in since I was little, and was really happy to have had the opportunity to co-star with her. Thank you very much. May she rest in peace.

I'm trying to convince myself that such a time has come…

It makes me sad thinking another mother, who was so kind to me at work, has gone with the wind.

Keiko Yamamoto -san,

Your voice was familiar to me since I was a child. I was happy to meet you in the studio. Thank you very much.

May you rest in peace.

I forget what production it was, but Keiko Yamamoto -san said to Ryōichi Tanaka -san, who was playing a cool role, "You're so cool, Devilman !"

After that, she continued to tease him by calling him " Devilman !" whenever something came up. To which Ryoichi replied, "What are you talking about? You're in Robocon too!"

A conversation between legends!

Keiko Yamamoto -san,

Shortly after my debut, Pic-kun ( Keiko Yamamoto -san) and Appun (me) and Rei Sakuma -chan as an older sister were in a show together, and you said “I'm called Dodoko.”😊

Even in Chibi Maruko-chan , or any other work place, she always made us laugh with her puns. I'll never forget how funny and kind Dodoko-san was.

That's…

For me, Keiko Yamamoto -san is known for her adorable voice and acting, which I call a "charming, husky voice."

So soon…

I offer my deepest condolences.

Tears.

■ Keiko Yamamoto -san, a senior in the industry and at Aoni Pro… I am at a loss for words at the successive deaths of those close to me. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences. This photo was taken at the studio for Kabocha Wine. Front row left to right: Toshio Furukawa , Keiko Yokozawa -san, Hiroshi Ohtake -san, and Seiko Nakano -san. Back row from left to right: Sanji Hase -san, Hiromi Tsuru -san, Kyōko Tongū -san, Masaharu Satō -san, and Keiko Yamamoto -san.

I was shocked to hear the news of Keiko Yamamoto -san's death. We worked together on several programs. We even played tennis together on a trip for a program.🎾

Since the kanji for Keiko-san's name has two pieces of soil, everyone called her "Dodoko-san."

It's amazing that such a bright person has become a star… May she rest in peace.

Although the passing of Keiko Yamamoto is sad, her voice will live on in every character she portrayed. And maybe if we listen carefully we'll hear her voice on the wind, with her contemporaries who have also passed, enjoying themselves in the great beyond.