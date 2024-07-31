The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Keiko Yamamoto's Death (Part II)

The anime world came together for their goodbyes to the renowned

The anime world was shocked once again with the news on July 29 of prolific voice actor Keiko Yamamoto 's passing. Primarily known for her roles as Shota Yamada in Chibi Maruko-chan , Bakabon in Tensai Bakabon , and Robocon in Ganbare!! Robocon, Yamamoto had a distinguished career portraying characters in several anime series over 50 years. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of her colleagues and fans alike, and now those colleagues and fans are paying their respects:

Chibi Maruko-chan

Keiko Yamamoto -san, who voiced Yamada-kun in Chibi Maruko-chan , passed away on April 18.

Keiko Yamamoto portrayed Yamada-kun from 1990 until the episode "Maruko Wants to Take a Commemorative Photo" which aired on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Thank you so much for all these years. We pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Keiko Yamamoto -san… Now Hanazawa-san has passed away. Yamato's mother in BatB was drawn with Hanazawa-san in mind. I love positive girls like Hanazawa-san. I will continue to live with Yamamoto-san's powerful voice engraved in my heart. Thank you so much.

The sad news of Keiko Yamamoto -san's passing. Bakabon, Robocon, Tare-chan. The ones I have a special attachment to are Nachigron and Kinbone Obaba, which I originally drew. I can still hear the line " Kinnikuman is going to die." RIP.

May Keiko Yamamoto -san rest in peace. The Bakabon family is the best family. Thank you very much.

Ishinomori Manga Museum

Robocon greets you at the entrance of Ishinomori Manga Museum.

He sometimes give tours of the building.

There are also blocks on the floor when you step on them you will hear his voice.



Tomorrow, the day after, and beyond, so long as the Manga Museum is open, you can listen to it. Please listen carefully from time to time.



We would like to express our deepest condolences to voice actress Keiko Yamamoto -sama.

Kagemusha (former animator)

Another voice actor has passed away.

Keiko Yamamoto -san, who is well known for her roles as Hanazawa in Sazae-san or Robocon and Bakabon.

Please accept my sincere condolences.

I pray for the soul of Keiko Yamamoto -san to rest in peace. (Clasping hands in prayer)

I had the opportunity to work with her when I was the assistant chief director on the V-Cinema production "Moero!! Robocon vs Ganbare!! Robocon."

She was a very kind person, and was loved by her fellow voice actors and nicknamed "Dodoko-san."

I offer my deepest condolences.



Voice actress Keiko Yamamoto dies of sepsis at age 83

Sakura Productions

Image via x.com

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the news of the passing of Keiko Yamamoto -san, who played Yamada-kun in the anime Chibi Maruko-chan until the episode "Maruko Wants to Take a Commemorative Photo," which aired on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Yamada-kun is a cheerful character who at first you cannot understand, but who actually smiles brightly and says things that hit the nail on the head. It is all thanks to Yamamoto-san, who raised him for so long, that he was able to become that character.

Thank you so much.

We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Surugaya

The death of voice actress Keiko Yamamoto has been announced.

She was a renowned voice actress who voiced many famous characters in anime works, such as Hanazawa-san in Sazae-san and Yamada in Chibi Maruko-chan .

Her unique and distinctive voice really brought excitement to the story.

Thank you for your wonderful work.

May you rest in peace.

Keiko Yamamoto -san passed away. She was amazing as the wealthy Osakan lady while playing the roles of Choromatsu and Karamatsu in the black and white version of Osomatsu-kun episode " Osomatsu-kun Become an Adopted Son". Her husband was Masao Imanishi -san. This may also be lost technology. https://youtu.be/4PWH4968PuM?si…

Voice actress Keiko Yamamoto -san passed away on April 18th at the age of 83.

She portrayed Hanazawa-san in Sazae-san , Ataro in Mōretsu Atarō , Bakabon in Tensai Bakabon , Tenshi Dan-Jack in Bikkuri-Man , etc.

Her role as Robocon in "Ganbare!! Robocon", in particular, left a strong impression us.



We would like to express our deepest condolences.

On April 18, voice actress Keiko Yamamoto -san passed away.

She appeared in many TMS productions, including the role of Bakabon in the Tensai Bakabon franchise , Kapro Yagisawa in Attack No. 1 , Akadō Suzunosuke , and the " Lupin the Third franchise .

Thank you, Yamamoto-san, for your heartfelt voice acting. May you rest in peace.

For me Keiko Yamamoto -san is Robocon. I loved Robocon. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

The news of the death of Keiko Yamamoto -san. Ataro from Mōretsu Atarō , Bakabon from Tensai Bakabon , Robocon from Ganbare Robocon, Gonbe from Ganbare Gonbe , and many other characters I loved. It's really sad to hear the news of the deaths of voice actors I've been familiar with since childhood.

Keiko Yamamoto will certainly be deeply missed by her colleagues and fans. And while we will never hear her voice again, her memory will always be in the series she took part in.