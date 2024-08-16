Pokémon Franchise Gets In-Flight Safety, Disembarkation Videos for All Nippon Airways

Flights play on special Pikachu/Eevee planes

Gotta fly 'em all! All Nippon Airways (ANA) began streaming Pokémon themed in-flight safety and disembarkation videos for its airlines on Thursday. The safety video has voiced instructions in Japanese and English for passengers. Different CG-animated Pokémon appear to help illustrate the instructions, including a Buizel wearing a life vest, a Jigglypuff angrily puffing up at a smoking passenger, and a Machamp using two of its four hands to hold up a safety instruction card.

In-flight Safety

The "Disembarkation" video tells a voiceless tale of a Pikachu who goes missing at the airport. Luckily, Pikachu finds its owner before the flight takes off among several flying Pokémon , including a few legendaries.

Disembarkation

Passengers on ANA's Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH planes (pictured below) will be able to see the Pokémon -themed videos. China Airlines also has Pokémon airplanes, but it did not announce that it was using the new themed videos.

Image courtesy of ANA ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo /Creatures, Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

The videos feature remixed music from the original games performed by the NHK Symphony Orchestra . The videos feature subtitles depending on the countries that the airline is operating in, including: Japanese, English, French, German, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Cantonese (Hong Kong), Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Tagalog, Hindi, Spanish, Turkish, Italian, and Swedish. They also use Japanese Sign Language (JSL) and International Sign (IS).

The safety video debuted at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo at a special event featuring Pokémon World Championship players, ANA Executive Vice President Motoaki Ueno, and The Pokémon Company Chief Operating Officer Taketo Utsunomiya on a Pikachu Jet NH airplane to Honolulu, HI, for the 2024 Pokémon World Championships.

Image courtesy of ANA ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo /Creatures, Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

Just remember, whenever disembarking on a plane, be sure not to lose track of Pikachu!

