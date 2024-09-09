Exploring The Tokiwaso Manga Museum x Capcom Exhibition

There are some fun exhibits for you to explore.

On July 20 the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum began the "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition. A collaboration between CAPCOM and Tezuka Productions , the exhibition features original works from CAPCOM and Tezuka Productions , a history of CAPCOM fighting games, some delightful crossover artwork, and a few fun little gems at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum and the Tokiwaso Street Showa Retro Museum. But before the grand opening of the exhibition, Anime News Network was invited to the Museum for a small preview event with special guest Miyuki Takagiwa, Mayor of Toshima City; Shoei Okano, Director of Global Art Branding at CAPCOM ; and Mika Suzuki, Chief Producer at Tezuka Productions .

Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

The preview event opened with a short message from the Mayor of Toshima City, Miyuki Takagiwa. In her remarks Takagiwa noted while she is not that familiar with video games, she took a small peek at the exhibition before the event and said, "It's an exhibit people who know and love video games and those who don't know much can enjoy." The mayor continued by elucidating some of CAPCOM 's history being pioneers in the fighting game space with a fun and heartwarming anecdote about her younger brother enjoying Street Fighter II when it first released. She concluded her messages detailing the exhibition and what fans of Osamu Tezuka and CAPCOM could expect at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum's exhibition and hoped fans of all ages would come and enjoy it.

Following the comments by Mayor Takagiwa, the moderator of the event presented comments from CAPCOM 's Shoei Okano, Kazuya Nuri, and Tamio. In his remarks, Okano stated, "We continue to be overwhelmed by Tezuka-sensei's foresight, expressiveness, and timeless universal appeal, and this time we will once again take on the great man with all our might!" He also noted CAPCOM would exhibit production material and original drawings that have never been publicly released.

The two artists, Kazuya Nuri and Tamio, spoke on the artwork they provided for the "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition. In his comments, Nuri noted how he focused on his favorite characters Black Jack and Mitsume ga Tōru . However, for his Black Jack piece he "gave it a dynamic pose to match the exhibition subtitle 'Fighting'." As if by some divine intervention, Tamio spoke on how they focused on Black Jack 's partner, Pinoko, redesigned as CAPCOM artist Tsunogai's "Perfectly cuter Mayoi-chan" from the Ace Attorney series of games.

Listening to the comments from CAPCOM artists and directors, it's clear the team put a lot of thought and effort into what they would bring to the "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition.

However, the messages didn't end there. In a slight surprise to all in attendance at the preview event, Okano and Chief Producer and Archive Manager of Tezuka Productions , Mika Suzuki, gave some quick words followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Okano spoke first and stated even if fans attended the "TezuCap Fighting Universe: CAPCOM vs. Osamu Tezuka Characters" exhibit at The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum , they would be pleasantly surprised as he and his team reviewed the previously exhibited works and "powered them up" for something new. Suzuki in turn expressed how some of Tezuka's original manuscripts would be displayed alongside the CAPCOM material.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

While the question-and-answer session with Okano and Suzuki was brief, there were some choice questions for the two. When asked what international fans can look forward to seeing, Okano noted there are pieces on display made specifically for this exhibition and hoped international fans would enjoy them.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: Anime News Network LLC

But this wasn't the end of the preview for the exhibition. Following the comments, we were allowed to explore the exhibition in full. And it's certainly one that's exciting for both video game and manga fans alike.

The full exhibit is separated into two different "Rounds." However, the atrium before the exhibition room featured its own little gallery of CAPCOM games, the history of Tokiwaso, and two very beautiful paintings of Cammy and Ryu from the Street Fighter game series. A particular favorite display of this writer was of Chun-li playing an old Street Fighter II arcade cabinet with Ryu looking on. There's a particular irony with it, as Chun-li is playing as herself, but she's on the game over screen.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM, Photo ©Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited Works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

The entrance to the exhibit also served as the gift shop for the "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition. While a bit on the small side in terms of an exhibitions gift shop, the offerings were rather nice. From posters, pins, acrylic stands, and a few other items, each piece featured a CAPCOM character drawn in the style of Osamu Tezuka or a Tezuka character in the style of a CAPCOM artist.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

Right by the exhibitions gift shop is the entrance to Round I of the exhibition. Split into two "Zones," Zone 1 is aptly dubbed " CAPCOM vs. Osamu Tezuka Characters Return!" Featuring crossover artwork of Tezuka and CAPCOM characters, the stars of this Zone were the original art pieces of Street Fighter II, Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge , Red Earth, and Rival Schools: United by Fate and Tezuka Production characters. Zone 2 is a treat for any CAPCOM fan, though, as the Zone highlights original artworks and production art of CAPCOM games such as the above-mentioned games and many others. But the standout in Round I is almost certainly the manuscript of Black Jack by Tezuka himself.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Ani,e News Network LLC

If that weren't enough for the exhibition, the second floor of the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum had a few more surprises for guests at the exhibition. While the second floor shows the apartment as it was in the 1960s when it was occupied by Tezuka and his contemporaries, if you peeked down the hall and into some of the rooms, you'll find some CAPCOM characters waiting for you. However, seeing Street Fighter's Ryu in Room 14, originally used by Tezuka, was not just shocking, but also apropos. As if one of the first fighting video game characters was channeling the spirit of the godfather of modern manga, the display begs visitors to sit across from Ryu and take in that very spirit yourself.

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

The "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition's Round II is unfortunately in a separate building than the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum. Located in the Tokiwaso Street Showa Retro Museum, this Round of the exhibit focuses on the history and future of CAPCOM . Starting in Zone 3, guests are greeted with a comprehensive, albeit condensed, history of CAPCOM fighting games. There's a large selection of games, with even some lesser-known titles like Power Stone on display. The exhibition ends in Zone 4 with large paintings of Street Fighter 6 characters and some of their alternative colors. It's a wonderful display and something CAPCOM fans won't want to miss.

Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, Photo: ©Anime News Network

Exhibited works: ©CAPCOM, Photo: ©Anime News Network LLC

Yet, the star of Round II is the little mock arcade cabinet where guests could play Street Fighter 6. It's a shame this writer isn't the biggest fighting game player, or he may have never left the Round.

The "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition itself is exceptionally fun. Seeing CAPCOM characters in Osamu Tezuka 's style and vice versa puts all the characters into a new light. There's also some cosmic irony with the exhibition as well since Tezuka's works are well-known for their messages of peace, where CAPCOM is known for its fighting games. At the same time, though, the exhibit is quite fitting as Tokiwaso is where the godfather of modern manga and his contemporaries lived and worked for a brief period and CAPCOM is one of, if not the, pioneer of modern fighting games. So, if you're in Japan between July 20 to November 24, and love CAPCOM fighting games or Osamu Tezuka , this is the exhibition for you.

Sources: Press Event