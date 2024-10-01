Interest
Voice Actress Sora Tokui Announces Marriage
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Voice actress Sora Tokui, who voiced Nico Yazawa in Love Live! School idol project, announced on Tuesday that she married someone outside of the entertainment industry.
みなさまへ— 徳井青空✌️the f00l (@tokui_sorangley) October 1, 2024
徳井青空より
ご報告です！！！ pic.twitter.com/n1SEJV4ebe
To everyone who always supports me
I apologize for a personal matter here
but I, Aozora Tokui, have married a non-celebrity.
I will continue to work hard to improve and to become an interesting actor by valuing my works and characters!
Thank you always for your warm support.
I ask for your continued support.
As of writing, Tokui's marriage announcement post has over 5 million views, and she has received a lot of well wishes, especially from her colleagues. Some voice actresses who replied to Tokui's post with their well-wishes are Shū Uchida, Yūki Wakai, Amane Shindō, BanG Dream! co-star Mikoi Sasaki, and Minami Tsuda. Even singer Masayoshi Ōishi did not miss the chance to congratulate Tokui.
Aside from Love Live!, Tokui also voiced Hinako Nijukki in BanG Dream!, BanG Dream!, Nero Yuzurisaki in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, and T.M. Opera O in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, among others.
Sources: Sora Tokui's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie