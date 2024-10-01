×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Voice Actress Sora Tokui Announces Marriage

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Voice of Love Live!'s Nico Yazawa, BanG Dream!'s Hinako Nijukki, Uma Musume's T.M. Opera O marries someone outside show biz

Voice actress Sora Tokui, who voiced Nico Yazawa in Love Live! School idol project, announced on Tuesday that she married someone outside of the entertainment industry.

sora2
Image via Sora Tokui's X/Twitter account (post from September 27)
© Sora Tokui
In her message, Tokui writes (roughly translated):

To everyone who always supports me

I apologize for a personal matter here
but I, Aozora Tokui, have married a non-celebrity.

I will continue to work hard to improve and to become an interesting actor by valuing my works and characters!

Thank you always for your warm support.
I ask for your continued support.

As of writing, Tokui's marriage announcement post has over 5 million views, and she has received a lot of well wishes, especially from her colleagues. Some voice actresses who replied to Tokui's post with their well-wishes are Shū Uchida, Yūki Wakai, Amane Shindō, BanG Dream! co-star Mikoi Sasaki, and Minami Tsuda. Even singer Masayoshi Ōishi did not miss the chance to congratulate Tokui.

Aside from Love Live!, Tokui also voiced Hinako Nijukki in BanG Dream!, BanG Dream!, Nero Yuzurisaki in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, and T.M. Opera O in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, among others.

Sources: Sora Tokui's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives