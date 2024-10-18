Interest
STEINS;GATE 15th Anniversary Movie Teases It 'Will Continue'
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Over the past 15 years, the Steins;Gate franchise has maintained its popularity through video games, anime, and manga. While the most recent projects include the Steins;Gate 0 game's promised Elite remake and tie-ins, there hasn't been much new in the last few years. However, fans needn't worry as a 15th anniversary video teases more to come.
The Science Adventure Series X (formerly Twitter) account debuted the video on October 15:
⚙━━━━━━━━━— 科学アドベンチャーシリーズ公式 (@kagakuadv) October 15, 2024
STEINS;GATE
15th Anniversary
━━━━━━━━━⚙
2009年10月15日にXbox 360用ソフトとして『STEINS;GATE』が発売してから、本日で15周年となりました。
長きに渡り応援を頂き、有難うございます。… pic.twitter.com/C8dwqHl2uw
⚙━━━━━━━━━
STEINS;GATE
15th Anniversary
━━━━━━━━━⚙
Today marks the 15th anniversary of the release of STEINS;GATE for Xbox 360 on October 15, 2009.
Thank you for your support over the years.
We hope you will continue supporting the STEINS;GATE series.
The video, just over three minutes long, highlights several key scenes across the Steins;Gate game series. The video ends by thanking the fans and stating, “Steins;Gate will continue,” followed by the 15th Anniversary logo. While it isn't anything concrete, it does generate some hope we'll see a new game installment.
However, it's the final few seconds of the video that's intriguing. After displaying the 15th Anniversary logo, the screen goes black and we hear a telephone ringing. Again, this doesn't mean MAGES., the producer of Steins;Gate, is producing anything for certain. Nevertheless, it could be an allusion for things to come.
The 15th anniversary video is also available on the MAGES. Game Channel YouTube channel:
Sources: Science Adventure Series X/Twitter account, MAGES. Game Channel YouTube channel