STEINS;GATE 15th Anniversary Movie Teases It 'Will Continue'

But will it be an anime, game, or something else?

Over the past 15 years, the Steins;Gate franchise has maintained its popularity through video games, anime, and manga. While the most recent projects include the Steins;Gate 0 game's promised Elite remake and tie-ins, there hasn't been much new in the last few years. However, fans needn't worry as a 15th anniversary video teases more to come.

The Science Adventure Series X (formerly Twitter ) account debuted the video on October 15:

STEINS;GATE

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the release of STEINS;GATE for Xbox 360 on October 15, 2009.

Thank you for your support over the years.

We hope you will continue supporting the STEINS;GATE series.

The video, just over three minutes long, highlights several key scenes across the Steins;Gate game series. The video ends by thanking the fans and stating, “ Steins;Gate will continue,” followed by the 15th Anniversary logo. While it isn't anything concrete, it does generate some hope we'll see a new game installment.

However, it's the final few seconds of the video that's intriguing. After displaying the 15th Anniversary logo, the screen goes black and we hear a telephone ringing. Again, this doesn't mean MAGES. , the producer of Steins;Gate , is producing anything for certain. Nevertheless, it could be an allusion for things to come.

The 15th anniversary video is also available on the MAGES. Game Channel YouTube channel: