Interest
Eiichro Oda Wished One Piece App Could Turn 'Erotic' Photos Into His Art Style
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Shueisha and Bandai Namco Entertainment released the new One Piece Base app in Japan last week. Designed as a one-stop shop for all your One Piece needs, the app lets you read the manga and enjoy One Piece video content. One key feature converts any photo into the style of the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda for your profile picture. Of course, there are some limitations to which types of photos can be used, and Oda is (tongue-in-cheek) miffed about this.
The One Piece X (formerly Twitter) account first teased the new app on August 11.
【速報】— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) August 11, 2024
新プロジェクト始動──。
アプリケーション『ONE PIECE BASE』
続報を待て。#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECEDAY pic.twitter.com/8jkXimZYFw
【breaking news】
New project launched──.
Application "ONE PIECE BASE"
Stay tuned for further updates.
Then, the One Piece XTwitter account announced the app's release on October 13 and noted fans not only can read the manga series but also enjoy themed games.
════════— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) October 13, 2024
新アプリ始動
════════
本日10.13(日)リリース。
『𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘』
『ONE PIECE』が読める。
『ONE PIECE』で遊べる。
冒険のすべてをこのアプリに──
▼今すぐダウンロードhttps://t.co/vFGUH6F1Yo#ONEPIECEBASE#ONEPIECENEWS#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/vYqk0onEtP
════════
New app launched
════════
Released today, Sunday, October 13.
『 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘 』
You can read One Piece.
You can play One Piece.
All your adventures in this app──
▼Download now
https://bnent.jp/opbase
Upon the app's launch, Oda posted a message about how it can convert any profile photo into his art style. He praised the feature as fun, but ended off by saying (roughly translated), “You're probably thinking, 'Anything?' I know what you're thinking, everyone. So, I asked. 'Can erotic photos also be converted into One Piece illustrations?' 'That's restricted.' 'What?! Are you kidding me?!' I just confronted the editing department!! I said, 'I'm carrying everyone's expectations on my shoulders!' I lost, though.”
════════════— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) October 13, 2024
尾田っちより皆さんへ
════════════
尾田っちから
新アプリ『#ONEPIECEBASE』について
直筆コメントが到着！
ちなみにONE PIECE BASE CREWになると
(アプリにバンダイナムコIDを連携すると)
今なら60巻分相当が無料で読めます💨#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/uDUE7mQCZB
════════════
From Oda to everyone
════════════
A handwritten comment from Oda about the new app #ONEPIECEBASE has arrived!
By the way, if you become a One Piece Base Crew member
(When you link your Bandai Namco ID to the app)
You can read the equivalent of 60 volumes for free now💨
What Oda means by “erotic photos” and what sort of erotic photos are restricted on the One Piece Base app is unclear, though. Generally the Japanese term ero (エロ) refers to pornographic content of women. However, depending on the context, the word can also be used to describe risqué content of women. Add on top of this the way Oda draws some of the women in One Piece can be considered erotic. As such, what Oda and Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's editing department mean by erotic photos (エロい写真 eroi shashin) changes depending on context.
Sources: One Piece X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3), Hachima Kikō
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.