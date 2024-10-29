Mexican Archdiocese Asks Brides & Grooms to 'Dress with Diginity' After Saint Seiya-Themed Wedding

On October 5, a bride and groom held a Saint Seiya -themed wedding at the Templo Expiatorio del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús in León, Mexico. While anime-themed weddings aren't uncommon, the Archdiocese of León and the Archbishop Jaime Calderón Calderón were none too happy with the whole affair. Archbishop Jaime Calderón Calderón made his thoughts known in a statement on Facebook on October 14.

Image via Toei Animation Museum's YouTube channel ©車田正美／集英社・東映アニメーション

In the post, the Archdiocese also stated, “The liturgy is the mystery of Christ that is performed and made present in the sacraments of the Church.”

The Archbishop noted five points in his statement concerning themed weddings. They are:

1. The sacraments in the life of the Church are very important because they generate a new life in Christ, in those who receive them and in those who celebrate them. Because the sacraments are realities that transcend and therefore have a dignity.

2. The temples consecrated for worship and the encounter with God are sacred places, and that is why it is requested to enter them dressed appropriately.

3. The sacraments are not fiction, nor something imaginary, they are realities that must challenge the whole being of the person who receives and celebrates them. This must be manifested in a correct preparation to receive them.

4. That is why, it is requested that the bride and groom be dressed with dignity, as well as all those attending the celebration of the sacraments.

5. Marriage is sacred because it comes from God, and the spouses must give that moment its place and dignity.

Archbishop Jaime Calderón Calderón further elaborated:

Because of what happened in the celebration last Saturday, October 5, in the Expiatory Temple of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and recalling the importance of each Eucharistic celebration, I communicate to all the people of God, and to all people of good will, that no other situation will be permitted from now on that could harm or violate the integrity of the faith and the dignity of the sacraments, and if the case were to arise, I ask my brother priests to suspend the celebration.

ANN reached out to the Archdiocese of Tokyo inquiring if it has a similar policy to the Archdiocese of León. However, as of press time, it did not respond to our inquiries.