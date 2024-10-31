Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Ticks and treats aren't just for children. They're also for the anime and manga fans, so check out some of the sweet Halloween tricks and treats from the anime and manga world.
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
「お菓子がいい？それとも悪戯されたいかしら？」#ハロウィン #ロシデレ pic.twitter.com/Ac9pSvZXQ9— 『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』公式 (@roshidere) October 31, 2024
"Do you want some treats? Or do you want to be tricked?"
Blue Box
◩━━— アオのハコ【公式】@TVアニメ放送中！ (@aonohako_PR) October 31, 2024
🎃Happy Halloween🏀
━━◪
大喜、千夏、雛も仮装してみました！#Halloween #アオのハコ #アニハコ第5話 pic.twitter.com/esHJnaI3pw
The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe
Final Fantasy
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
Like a Dragon
よっしゃ 楽しんでいこうぜ！#ハロウィンが如く2024#ハロウィン #halloween pic.twitter.com/3FfO8Ydv6w— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) October 31, 2024
Alright let's have fun!
My Hero Academia
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
🎃🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧#ぷにるはかわいいスライム— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) October 30, 2024
ハロウィンビジュアル公開👻
🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧 🎃🐧🎃
トリック オア トリート！
ミイラのかわいいぼくでーす💖#ハロウィン もぷにっていきましょう🍭
限定ボイス動画はこちら！
👻YouTubehttps://t.co/azONwQonAk
👻TikTok… pic.twitter.com/E70cIcS3mU
Puyo Puyo
You are Ms. Servant
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!