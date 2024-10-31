×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon, Blue Box, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night, and more!

Ticks and treats aren't just for children. They're also for the anime and manga fans, so check out some of the sweet Halloween tricks and treats from the anime and manga world.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

alya-san
Image via Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian series' X/Twitter account
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

"Do you want some treats? Or do you want to be tricked?"

Blue Box

The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe

gegege_no_nazo
Image via Kitaro Tanjo: GeGeGe no Nazo series' X/Twitter account
©映画「鬼太郎誕生ゲゲゲの謎」製作委員会

Final Fantasy

final_fantasy
Image via Final Fantasy series' X/Twitter account
©SQUARE ENIX

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

jellyfish
Image via Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime's X/Twitter account
©J/JPC

Like a Dragon

Alright let's have fun!

My Hero Academia

mha
Image via My Hero Academia anime's X/Twitter account
©KH/S.MP

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Puyo Puyo

puyo_puyo
Image via Puyo Puyo series' X/Twitter account
©SEGA

You are Ms. Servant

ms_servant
Image via You Are Ms. Servant anime's X/Twitter account
© しょたん／小学館／君は冥土様。製作委員会

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part II
discuss this in the forum (5 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives