Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Quest, Katamari Damacy, Lycoris Recoil, Nights with a Cat, Pac-Man, High Card, and more!

Halloween is a time for anime and manga to release a themed story or two surrounding the holiday. While most are happy-go-lucky, there is the Shibuya Incident from Jujutsu Kaisen or Bloody Halloween from Tokyo Revengers. What better way is there to celebrate Halloween than with all the themed artwork?

Dragon Quest

dragon_quest
Image via Dragon Quest series' X/Twitter account
©SQUARE ENIX

High Card

high_card
Image via High Card series' X/Twitter acccount
©︎ TMS

Katamari Damacy

katamari_damacy
White board: Happy Halloween
Image via Katamari Damacy series' X/Twitter account
Katamari Damacy™Series & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Lycoris Recoil

🍭👻𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧🎃🍬

If you don't give me candy, I'll play a trick on you!👻🍬

Chisato

Miki Yoshikawa

yoshikawa_miki_01
Image via Miki Yoshikawa's X/Twitter account
©吉川美希
yoshikawa_miki_02
Image via Miki Yoshikawa's X/Twitter account
©吉川美希

Nights with a Cat

nights_with_a_cat
Image via Nights With a Cat series' X/Twitter account
©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といっしょ

Nozomi Kojo

kojo_nozomi
Image via Nozomi Kojo's X/Twitter account
©古城望

Pac-Man

pac-man
Image via Pac-Man franchise's X/Twitter account
PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Yuu Hayashi

hayashi_yuu
Image via Yuu Hayashi's X/Twitter account
©林勇

Yuu Muraoka

muraoka_yuu_01
Image via Yuu Muraoka's X/Twitter account
©村岡ユウ
muraoka_yuu_02
Image via Yuu Muraoka's X/Twitter account
©村岡ユウ

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V
