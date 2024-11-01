Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI
Featuring Dragon Quest, Katamari Damacy, Lycoris Recoil, Nights with a Cat, Pac-Man, High Card, and more!
Halloween is a time for anime and manga to release a themed story or two surrounding the holiday. While most are happy-go-lucky, there is the Shibuya Incident from Jujutsu Kaisen or Bloody Halloween from Tokyo Revengers. What better way is there to celebrate Halloween than with all the themed artwork?
Dragon Quest
High Card
Katamari Damacy
Lycoris Recoil
Miki Yoshikawa
Nights with a Cat
Nozomi Kojo
Pac-Man
Yuu Hayashi
Yuu Muraoka
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!