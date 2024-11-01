Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI

If you enjoy a slow-burn visual novel, this is going to be right up your alley. ― The Memories Off series of visual novels first debuted in 1999, and it's only now in 2024 that we're finally getting one of them in English. In fact, SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky is the first new entry in the franchise since 2015, and while one or two characters from the earlier games pop in as bit players, this i...