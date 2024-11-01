×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Granblue Fantasy, Mononoke, Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter 6, and more!

As Halloween comes to an end and people finish their trick-or-treating for the year, the spirt of the holiday still surrounds us. Anime and manga creators have a few more greetings to share:

The Apothecary Diaries (part 2)

apothecary_diaries_05
Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Granblue Fantasy

granblue_fantasy
Image via x.com
© Cygames, Inc.

Mai Matsuda

This year's Halloween for Hyper Kitakubu is… this!😄🎃 http://ghibli.jp/works/mimi/

Miho Tanino

tanino_miho
Image via x.com
©谷野美穂

Mononoke

mononoke
Image via x.com
©ツインエンジン

Nekokurage

nekokurage
Image via x.com
©ねこクラゲ

Sonic the Hedgehog

"Does not compute…"🤖
Halloween night when the sun had completely set🌑
The mischievous Chao find Omega under maintenance and rush over to join him at the party🎃
It looks like they have a special costume prepared…?
Today is Halloween👻
I hope it will be a wonderful party🎵

Street Fighter 6

street_fighter_6
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Yone Sawata

sawata_yone
Image via x.com
©佐和田米

Yoshihiro Nagamori

nagamori_yoshihiro
Image via x.com

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives