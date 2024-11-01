Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As Halloween comes to an end and people finish their trick-or-treating for the year, the spirt of the holiday still surrounds us. Anime and manga creators have a few more greetings to share:
The Apothecary Diaries (part 2)
𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭!👻— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) October 31, 2024
︶꒷꒦︶꒷꒦︶꒷꒦︶
🐈⬛『#薬屋のひとりごと』
Halloween Art Final🎃
˖ ⁺ . +⁺ . ✧
ミニボイスドラマ付き映像 公開✨
イヤホン推薦🎧#薬屋ハロウィン pic.twitter.com/9sLD8KzL5U
Granblue Fantasy
Mai Matsuda
ハイパー帰宅部の今年のハロウィンは…これだ！😄🎃 https://t.co/jGoD8A3pTG pic.twitter.com/CGbs1IXPqx— 松田舞⚪️放課後帰宅びより (@_mymatsuda_) October 31, 2024
This year's Halloween for Hyper Kitakubu is… this!😄🎃 http://ghibli.jp/works/mimi/
Miho Tanino
Mononoke
Nekokurage
Sonic the Hedgehog
「リカイ、フノウ…」🤖— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) October 30, 2024
とっぷりと日が暮れたハロウィンの晩🌑
メンテ中のオメガを見つけたイタズラチャオたちが、一緒にパーティーへ行こうと押し寄せます🎃
とっておきの衣装を用意しているようですが…？
今日は #ハロウィン 👻
素敵なパーティーになりますように🎵#sonicpict pic.twitter.com/n4gYxCMsS1
"Does not compute…"🤖
Halloween night when the sun had completely set🌑
The mischievous Chao find Omega under maintenance and rush over to join him at the party🎃
It looks like they have a special costume prepared…?
Today is Halloween👻
I hope it will be a wonderful party🎵
Street Fighter 6
Yone Sawata
Yoshihiro Nagamori
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!