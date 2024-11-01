Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VII

It's one of the most impressive chase scenes to put to animation this week in DAN DA DAN! Plus, the Catholic Church adopts a new mascot and one voice actor is going rogue after alleging Crunchyroll gave away his fan mail and gifts.

