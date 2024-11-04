Japanese YouTubers Reenact Famous One Piece Scene Off Osaka Bridge

Don't try this at home

For children, Halloween is when for dressing up and trick-or-treating to get as much candy as possible. For adults, the holiday is about partying and having spooky fun. Fun was certainly had in Osaka when the Japanese YouTube group Nanatan reenacted the climax of One Piece anime episode #278 in Osaka's famous Dotonbori district. In the scene, protagonist Monkey D. Luffy tells his friend and fellow crewmate Nico Robin to proclaim that she wants to live.

Image via Amazon ©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

For the reenactment, two Nanatan members rode a makeshift raft into the Dotonbori River to play the parts of Luffy and his merry crew while a third stood on a bridge as Robin. Following the iconic Luffy and Robin interaction, the Nanatan member portraying Robin jumped into the river.

It appears the YouTubers did not run afoul with law enforcement for the stunt as jumping into the Dotonbori River is a common occurrence on Halloween.