Shoko Nakagawa Reveals She Underwent Parotid Tumor Removal Surgery

Japanese multi-talent Shōko Nakagawa revealed she underwent parotid tumor removal surgery in a video she uploaded to her Nakagawa Shoko no “Wo” YouTube channel on December 7. In the video titled (roughly translated) “Actually, I had surgery. I even considered quitting showbiz…”, Nakagawa reported she developed a growth under her left ear five years ago but ignored it until she developed a separate growth on the right-side of her neck. After seeing a doctor about her neck growth, which was an inflammation of her lymph nodes, Nakagawa was informed she developed a tumor in the parotid gland under her left ear and needed immediate surgery.

Nakagawa elaborates that while the tumor was benign, there was a possibility further development of the tumor could have led to paralysis of her face or become malignant. She then explained due to the concentration of nerves near the tumor there was an 80% chance she would have facial paralysis after undergoing surgery. Upon hearing her diagnosis, Nakagawa stated she was prepared to retire if she developed facial paralysis after the procedure.

Nakagawa expanded on her story in a X (formerly Twitter ) post on December 9. The multi-talent noted doctors initially told her not to worry about the growth when she first noticed it, but it gradually developed. Nakagawa also made a call-to-action surrounding seeing a doctor if you feel any discomfort under your ears. Saying, “If you experience any discomfort, be sure to get it checked at a hospital. Even if a needle test reveals a benign tumor, it is often malignant when it is cut open.”

I had surgery for a parotid gland tumor around January of last year.

It's been a while since I've fully recovered, so I talked about it on YouTube . I heard it affects 2-3 people out of 100,000, but on the Internet there were many comments from people who have dealt with the same disease.

I'll just add a little more information.



In my case, about 5 years ago, I noticed something hard under my left ear and when I went to the hospital I was told it was fine. But it kept getting bigger and hardening.

If left untreated, it may become malignant or cause facial paralysis. If you experience any discomfort, be sure to get it checked at a hospital.

Even if a needle test reveals it is a benign tumor, it is often malignant when it is cut open. Because the area has a high concentration of nerves, there is a high possibility the surgery will result in paralysis. But health comes first. Life comes first.



Also, since it all depends on the skill of the surgeon, I made sure to get a second opinion.

I'm glad I found such a great doctor and hospital.

My ear is numb now, and it still hurts when I press it hard after the surgery, but I'm really glad it went well.



Health and life are not something to be taken for granted, so I will continue to do my best without forgetting to be grateful.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, parotid tumors are growths that develop in the parotid glands, or salivary glands just in front of the ears. The Mayo Clinic notes symptoms for parotoid tumors are swelling in the face or jaw, problems swallowing, or a loss of facial movement. Treatment for parotid tumors often involve surgical removal of part of the gland, all of the gland, or “more tissue to get all of the cancer.” Other treatments include radiation therapy and chemotherapy. If you think you have a parotid tumor, consider seeing an otolaryngologist (more commonly an ear, nose and throat specialists)