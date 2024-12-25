Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Rilakkuma, Square Enix, Sanrio, Hyakushō Kizoku, & more!
It's time to rock around the Christmas Tree and see all the gifts from the anime and manga world:
ATASHIn'CHI
今日は #クリスマスイブ 🧑🎄🦌❄️— あたしンち【公式】YouTube配信中！ (@atashinchimovie) December 24, 2024
早く帰って、家族と過ごすクリスマスもいいですね…✨
（第63話「母､メリークリスマスっ」より） pic.twitter.com/04TInHHM7N
Dinosaur Sanctuary
Hyakushō Kizoku
Itaru Kinoshita (Dinosaur Sanctuary)
Mochimochi Panda
San-X
Korilakkuma
Rilakkuma
Sanrio (Little Twins)
Please like and celebrate!
December 24 is Kiki and Lala's birthday❤️
Little Twin Stars
Square Enix e-Store
Takeshi Kase (manga creator)
Zunko Tohoku
