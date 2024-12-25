×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Rilakkuma, Square Enix, Sanrio, Hyakushō Kizoku, & more!

It's time to rock around the Christmas Tree and see all the gifts from the anime and manga world:

ATASHIn'CHI

Dinosaur Sanctuary

dinosaur_sanctuary_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©木下いたる／新潮社

Hyakushō Kizoku

hyakusho_kizoku_chirstmas2024
From Hyakushō Kizoku Chapter 14
Image via x.com
©荒川弘／新書館

Itaru Kinoshita (Dinosaur Sanctuary)

kinoshita_itaru_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©木下いたる

Mochimochi Panda

mochimochi_panda_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
© KAMIO JAPAN

San-X

Korilakkuma

san-x_korilakkuma_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©SAN-X

Rilakkuma

san-x_rilakkuma_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©SAN-X

Sanrio (Little Twins)

sanrio_little_twins_birthday2024
Image via x.com
© 24 SANRIO著作（株）サンリオ
Please like and celebrate!

December 24 is Kiki and Lala's birthday❤️

Little Twin Stars

Square Enix e-Store

square-enix_e-store_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX
square-enix_e-store_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX

Takeshi Kase (manga creator)

kase_takeshi_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©加勢丈士

Zunko Tohoku

zunko_tohoku_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©sss
zunko_tohoku_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©sss
zunko_tohoku_christmas2024_03
Image via x.com
©sss
zunko_tohoku_christmas2024_04
Image via x.com
©sss

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives