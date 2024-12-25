Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Metal Gear, Like a Dragon, Shokotan, Kageki Shojo!!, & more!
Father Christmas came a little early this year, and he brought some Christmas greetings from around the anime and manga world:
Atsuji Yamamoto
Inazuma Delivery
Kumiko Saiki (Kageki Shojo!!)
Kyuryu Z
Happy Holidays🎄 pic.twitter.com/2t0HH0VA1N— キュルZ (@kyuryuZ) December 24, 2024
Like a Dragon
メリー...クリスマスだミチー！— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) December 24, 2024
#龍が如く#クリスマスイブ pic.twitter.com/qc9gt03jl9
Merry…Christmas-Michi!
Metal Gear
Mille Feuille (adult manga creator)
I'll just leave this Gundam plastic model here
Zig Mac
Aoshima
Sho Yunoko
Shōko Nakagawa
メリークリスマスイブ🎄みんなに幸せいっぱい降り注ぎますように pic.twitter.com/V1Dgt02R5s— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) December 24, 2024
Merry Christmas Eve🎄. May everyone be showered with happiness.
Sumako Kari (Since I Could Die Tomorrow, Tsunagu to Seiza ni Naru Yō ni)
Have yourself a merry little Christmas~
