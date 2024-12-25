×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Metal Gear, Like a Dragon, Shokotan, Kageki Shojo!!, & more!

Father Christmas came a little early this year, and he brought some Christmas greetings from around the anime and manga world:

Atsuji Yamamoto

yamamoto_atsuji_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©山本貴嗣

Inazuma Delivery

inazma_delivery_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©斉木久美子・白泉社／「かげきしょうじょ」製作委員会

Kumiko Saiki (Kageki Shojo!!)

saiki_kumiko_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©INAZMA Project

Kyuryu Z

Like a Dragon

Merry…Christmas-Michi!

Metal Gear

metal_gear_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©Konami Digital Entertainment

Mille Feuille (adult manga creator)

mille_feuille_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©ミル・フィーユ
I'll just leave this Gundam plastic model here

Zig Mac

Aoshima

Sho Yunoko

sho_yunoko_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©ゆのこショウ

Shōko Nakagawa

Merry Christmas Eve🎄. May everyone be showered with happiness.

Sumako Kari (Since I Could Die Tomorrow, Tsunagu to Seiza ni Naru Yō ni)

kari_sumako_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©雁須磨子
Have yourself a merry little Christmas~

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V
