Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Sonic, Rose of Versailles, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Yandere Dark Elf, & more!

For Christmas 2024, anime fans were visited by three spirits: the ghost of anime, the ghost of manga, and the ghost of video games. And they all came bearing greetings from their respective industries:

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko-chan_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©S.P/N.A

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

master_swordsman_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©Shigeru Sagazaki/SQUARE ENIX ©Tetsuhiro Nabeshima/SQUARE ENIX

Namau Harumi

harumi_namau_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©はるみなまう

Sanrio

sanrio_christmas2024
Image via x.com
© 2024 SANRIO COS LID

SEGA

sega_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Square Enix

">✨🎄Happy Holidays🎄✨

Did you have a wonderful night on Christmas Eve?
We hope you have a good day today…!

The Rose of Versailles

The Rose of Versailles character Oscar François de Jarjayes celebrated her birthday on December 25.

Udon Entertainment

udon_entertainment_christmas2024
Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment
©CAPCOM © 2021 UDON Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World!

yandere_dark_elf_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©中乃空・竹畫房／ウェイブ

Yūki Imada

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIII
