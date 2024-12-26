Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIV
Featuring Sonic, Rose of Versailles, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Yandere Dark Elf, & more!
For Christmas 2024, anime fans were visited by three spirits: the ghost of anime, the ghost of manga, and the ghost of video games. And they all came bearing greetings from their respective industries:
Chibi Maruko-chan
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman
Namau Harumi
Sanrio
SEGA
Square Enix
✨🎄Happy Holidays🎄✨— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) December 25, 2024
イブは素敵な夜になりましたか？
今日も良い一日でありますように…！ pic.twitter.com/0k6sFPvZWF
">✨🎄Happy Holidays🎄✨
Did you have a wonderful night on Christmas Eve?
We hope you have a good day today…!
The Rose of Versailles
The Rose of Versailles character Oscar François de Jarjayes celebrated her birthday on December 25.
Udon Entertainment
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World!
Yūki Imada
今田ユウキ👶シャドウ/Shadowまんがコロコロ (@pungter) December 24, 2024
