Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Apothecary Diaries, Re:Zero, Digimon, Natsume's, Blue Exorcist, A Couple of Cuckoos, & more!

One of the rare times many Japanese will pull an all-nighter is New Year's, if only to catch a glimpse of the first light of the new year. And after bathing in the first light, they will enjoy some New Year's greetings like these:

Blue Exorcist

＼\🎍㊗Happy New Year🎍/／

Since this year is the year of the snake, I am giving away a wallpaper of Rin, Yukio, and Shura🐍
The Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will start on Saturday, January 4!
The latest chapter will be published in the February issue of Jump SQ., which will be released on the same day, January 4 (Saturday)!
The Blue Exorcist exhibition, character book, and other spectacular events will continue in 2025
🔥Look forward to it✨

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko-chan_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©S.P／N.A

Child of Kamiari Month

⛩️Happy New Year⛩️To a fantastic 2025🎍

Digimon

digimon_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©BANDAI ©本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション

Faylan

Happy New Year. I hope this year will be a wonderful one for everyone! I've returned to my parents' house (photo). I hope you continue to support me, the singer, Faylan.🙇

Genshō Yasuda (Make a Girl)

yasuda_gensho_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©安田現像

Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- character designer)

Happy New Year.
I hope your continued support this year.

Please look forward to the second half of the series, Hangeki-hen, starting in February!!!

Miki Yoshikawa (A Couple of Cuckoos, Hiragi-san's House of Vampires)

yoshikawa_miki_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©吉川美希

Mononoke

mononoke_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ツインエンジン

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

princess_connect_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© Cygames, Inc.

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

re-zero_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会

The Apothecary Diaries

apothecary_diary_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Voil

voil_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Yuki Midorikawa (Natsume's Book of Friends)

I hope for your continued support this year🌸

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

