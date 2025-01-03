Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the rare times many Japanese will pull an all-nighter is New Year's, if only to catch a glimpse of the first light of the new year. And after bathing in the first light, they will enjoy some New Year's greetings like these:
Blue Exorcist
＼\🎍㊗あけましておめでとうございます🎍/／— 青の祓魔師 公式 (@aoex_official) January 1, 2025
今年は巳年ということで燐・雪男・シュラの壁紙をプレゼント🐍
アニメ #青エク 終夜篇は1/4㊏～スタート！
同日1/4㊏発売のジャンプSQ.2月号には最新話掲載！
青の祓魔師展、キャラクターブックなど、2025年も豪華企画が続きます🔥お楽しみに✨#aoex pic.twitter.com/GqlvcH67lH
＼\🎍㊗Happy New Year🎍/／
Since this year is the year of the snake, I am giving away a wallpaper of Rin, Yukio, and Shura🐍
The Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will start on Saturday, January 4!
The latest chapter will be published in the February issue of Jump SQ., which will be released on the same day, January 4 (Saturday)!
The Blue Exorcist exhibition, character book, and other spectacular events will continue in 2025
🔥Look forward to it✨
Chibi Maruko-chan
Child of Kamiari Month
⛩️Happy New Year⛩️最高の2025へ🎍 pic.twitter.com/jMWnHe7Xo3— 映画『神在月のこども』公式 (@kamiari_kodomo) January 1, 2025
⛩️Happy New Year⛩️To a fantastic 2025🎍
Digimon
Faylan
明けましておめでとう御座います。今年も皆様にとって素晴らしい年になりますように…！実家帰ってきた（写真）まだまだ歌う私Faylanを宜しくお願い致します🙇 pic.twitter.com/iuzd5PJ3jh— Faylan（飛蘭） (@faylan_faylan) January 1, 2025
Happy New Year. I hope this year will be a wonderful one for everyone! I've returned to my parents' house (photo). I hope you continue to support me, the singer, Faylan.🙇
Genshō Yasuda (Make a Girl)
Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- character designer)
あけましておめでとうございます— 佐川 (@sw_8a6u) December 31, 2024
今年もよろしくお願い致します
2月から後半「反撃編」よろしくお願いします！！！ pic.twitter.com/dwaYF419ty
Happy New Year.
I hope your continued support this year.
Please look forward to the second half of the series, Hangeki-hen, starting in February!!!
Miki Yoshikawa (A Couple of Cuckoos, Hiragi-san's House of Vampires)
Mononoke
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) January 1, 2025
#ぷにるはかわいいスライム
お正月ビジュアル公開
🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧🎍🐧
あけましておめでぷにございます！
へび年のかわいいぼくが新年のご挨拶！
今年も #ぷにかわ をよろしくお願いします🐧
🐍YouTubehttps://t.co/BBMj64RnQw
🐍TikTokhttps://t.co/MESeOA2Agr pic.twitter.com/emTax59m8X
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
The Apothecary Diaries
Voil
Yuki Midorikawa (Natsume's Book of Friends)
今年もよろしくお願い致します🌸 pic.twitter.com/7sXXH9lXUB— 緑川ゆき (@midorikawa_yk) January 1, 2025
I hope for your continued support this year🌸
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!