Interest
Oshi no Ko's Mengo Yokoyari Draws Chainsaw Man Cast After Film Trailer's Release
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mengo Yokoyari, artist of the massively popular manga series Oshi no Ko, released fan art of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man on her X (formerly Twitter) account on December 22. The piece features main character Denji and supporting character Reze, with the latter holding a bouquet of flowers. Yokoyari stated in the caption, “I'm so looking forward to the movie,” referring to the forthcoming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga.
映画楽しみすぎるよお pic.twitter.com/seuPiQxoPy— 横槍メンゴ🐰🎀 (@Yorimen) December 22, 2024
I'm so looking forward to the movie.
Chainsaw Man -The Movie: Reze Arc was initially announced at Jump Festa '24 with a teaser. The Jump Festa '25 event unveiled the official trailer, two new visuals, and the 2025 release.
Sources: Mengo Yokoyari's X/Twitter account via HuffPost Japan