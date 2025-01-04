×
Oshi no Ko's Mengo Yokoyari Draws Chainsaw Man Cast After Film Trailer's Release

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It appears Denji gave Reze a bouquet of flowers

Mengo Yokoyari, artist of the massively popular manga series Oshi no Ko, released fan art of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man on her X (formerly Twitter) account on December 22. The piece features main character Denji and supporting character Reze, with the latter holding a bouquet of flowers. Yokoyari stated in the caption, “I'm so looking forward to the movie,” referring to the forthcoming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga.

yokoyari_mengo_chainsaw_man
Image via Mengo Yokoyari's X/Twitter account

I'm so looking forward to the movie.

Chainsaw Man -The Movie: Reze Arc was initially announced at Jump Festa '24 with a teaser. The Jump Festa '25 event unveiled the official trailer, two new visuals, and the 2025 release.

Sources: Mengo Yokoyari's X/Twitter account via HuffPost Japan

