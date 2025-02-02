×
Interest
Happy Setsubun From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Chibi Maruko-chan, PlayStation, Sgt. Frog, Odekake Kozame, & more!

Japan generally celebrates Setsubun or the changing of seasons on February 3. However, the Asahi Shimbun paper notes 2025 marks the first time in 124 years that the holiday lands on February 2. One might think it's because February 2 is the auspicious day of Taian while February 3 is the ominous day of Shakko in the six-day East Asian week cycle Rokuyō. Actually though, it's due to the Earth's rotation around the Sun — a sort of leap year if you will. This change in day hasn't stopped the Setsubun celebration around the anime and manga world:

Bonobono

Today, February 2, is Setsubun.👹

Demons out, good fortune in🫘
Wishing you all a healthy year✨

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today Setsubun👹
Let's eat the ehōmaki😮

Coji-Coji

Today is Setsubun!
Demons~ outside!
Good luck~ inside!

Harmonyland (Sanrio)

February 2 is Setsubun👹✨

This year's lucky direction is "west-southwest"!
Badtz-Maru ate a fruit ehōmaki dessert ✨

Kuki Tourism Board

The Tsukasa Hiiragi statue's costume.

February 2 is Setsubun.
The statue of Tsukasa Hiiragi in front of the Washinomiya Post Office is dressed in a demon costume.
But please don't throw soybeans.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (manga)

Caption: If Kanna were a demon…

Kanna: Grandma! I'm a demon, but can I come in?!
Wha?! Come in!

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

Kozame and ehōmaki

PlayStation

Celebrate Setsubun with an Astro Bot gozen meal and Toro mitarashi sweets.👹
May lots of good fortune come to you all!

Sgt. Frog

Demons out, good fortune in, what about me?

Tama and Friends

tama_and_friends_setsubun_2025
Image via x.com
©SCP

Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Setsubun From Around the Anime World, Part I
