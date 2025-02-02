Interest
Happy Setsubun From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japan generally celebrates Setsubun or the changing of seasons on February 3. However, the Asahi Shimbun paper notes 2025 marks the first time in 124 years that the holiday lands on February 2. One might think it's because February 2 is the auspicious day of Taian while February 3 is the ominous day of Shakko in the six-day East Asian week cycle Rokuyō. Actually though, it's due to the Earth's rotation around the Sun — a sort of leap year if you will. This change in day hasn't stopped the Setsubun celebration around the anime and manga world:
Bonobono
本日、2月2日は #節分 👹— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) February 2, 2025
鬼は～外、福は～内🫘
みなさまが1年、健康に過ごせますように✨ pic.twitter.com/ZwYuhuAwmE
Today, February 2, is Setsubun.👹
Demons out, good fortune in🫘
Wishing you all a healthy year✨
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #節分👹— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) February 2, 2025
恵方巻、いただきまーす😮#ちびまる子ちゃん #2月2日 pic.twitter.com/Yvxv5tyv5W
Today Setsubun👹
Let's eat the ehōmaki😮
Coji-Coji
今日は節分！— コジコジ【公式】 (@cojicoji_tweet) February 2, 2025
おには～そと！
ふくは～うち！
#2月2日 #節分#コジコジ #cojicoji #さくらももこ #sakuramomoko pic.twitter.com/qoy3L291Ut
Today is Setsubun!
Demons~ outside!
Good luck~ inside!
Harmonyland (Sanrio)
2月2日は #節分 👹✨— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) February 2, 2025
今年の恵方は「西南西」なんだって！
ばつ丸はフルーツを使った恵方巻スイーツを食べていたよ✨#ハーモニーランド #ほんわかハーモニー#ハーモニーショコラフルーツ pic.twitter.com/WXuQjzdFiD
February 2 is Setsubun👹✨
This year's lucky direction is "west-southwest"!
Badtz-Maru ate a fruit ehōmaki dessert ✨
Kuki Tourism Board
柊つかさ像の衣装— 一般社団法人 久喜市観光協会 (@kukikankou) January 29, 2025
2月2日は節分です。
鷲宮郵便局前の柊つかさ像も鬼の衣装になりました。
でも豆はぶつけないでくださいね。#久喜市 #観光協会 #らきすた #アニメ #鷲宮 #節分 pic.twitter.com/TMskRoV9BK
The Tsukasa Hiiragi statue's costume.
February 2 is Setsubun.
The statue of Tsukasa Hiiragi in front of the Washinomiya Post Office is dressed in a demon costume.
But please don't throw soybeans.
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (manga)
カンナが鬼なら...#節分#カンナの日常 pic.twitter.com/eiovgCPcGy— 『小林さんちのメイドラゴン』コミックス公式 (@maidragon_comic) February 2, 2025
Caption: If Kanna were a demon…
Kanna: Grandma! I'm a demon, but can I come in?!
Wha?! Come in!
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
子ザメと恵方巻 pic.twitter.com/vERU8Nny0D— ペンギンボックス@子ザメ6巻&映画化 (@Penguinbox1) February 2, 2025
Kozame and ehōmaki
PlayStation
アストロ御膳とトロのみたらしで節分をお祝い👹— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) February 2, 2025
皆さんにたくさんの福が訪れますように！#節分 #アストロボット #どこでもいっしょ pic.twitter.com/g6FIvzoaHl
Celebrate Setsubun with an Astro Bot gozen meal and Toro mitarashi sweets.👹
May lots of good fortune come to you all!
Sgt. Frog
鬼は外、福は内、我輩は？#節分の日 pic.twitter.com/HWrwmcHJ0U— アニメ『ケロロ軍曹』公式 (@keroro_anime) February 2, 2025
Demons out, good fortune in, what about me?
Tama and Friends
Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!