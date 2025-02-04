Interest
Interim Results for AnimeJapan 2025 'Manga We Want to See Animated' Poll Announced
The AnimeJapan X (formerly Twitter) account announced the interim results for this year's "Manga We Want to See Animated" rankings on Wednesday. The post notes the rankings change daily but also encourages manga fans to vote for a title.
/／#アニメ化してほしいマンガランキング— AnimeJapan 2025 (@animejapan_aj) January 29, 2025
📣中間発表
\＼
上位10作品をチェック👀
日々変動しており
最終順位がどうなるのかまだまだ分かりません‼️
ランキング投票〆切は
2/12(水)23:59まで！
皆さんの投票お待ちしてます✨
投票🔻https://t.co/5vnhnhyGT1#アニラン2025 #AJ2025#AnimeJapan pic.twitter.com/YozCW6sFvn
/／
Manga We Want to See Animated rankings
📣Interim Results
\＼
Check out the top 10 works👀
The rankings change daily, so we don't know yet what the final rankings will be‼️
Ranking voting deadline is
1159 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12!
We look forward to your votes✨
Vote🔻
https://anime-japan.jp/activities/ajranking/
Fans can vote on 47 titles, and as of press time, the top 10 works are (not in numerical order):
- Akuyaku Reijō no Naka no Hito (Original story: Makiburo, Original Character Design: Mai Murasaki, Art: Nazuna Shiraume)
- Usotsuki! Gokuō-kun (Makoto Yoshimoto)
- Gokurakugai (Yuto Sano)
- Nue's Exorcist (Kōta Kawae)
- Phantom Busters (Neoshoko)
- Girl Meets Rock! (Story: Kuwahali, Art: Tetsuo Ideuchi)
- Firefly Wedding (Oreko Tachibana)
- Ugly Duckling of the Entertainment District (Naru Kariya)
- Kindergarten WARS (Yu Chiba)
- LOVE-BULLET (inee)
Voting for AnimeJapan 2025's "Manga We Want to See Animated" ranking ends on February 12 at 11:59 p.m. JST. Each person can only cast one vote, and the voting form is in Japanese. The announcement of winners and the awards ceremony are scheduled for mid-March. The top 10 winners with accompanying messages will be exhibited at AnimeJapan 2025 from March 22 to 23.
Sources: AnimeJapan's website, AnimeJapan's X/Twitter account via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park
