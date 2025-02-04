Interim Results for AnimeJapan 2025 'Manga We Want to See Animated' Poll Announced

Vote from 47 manga which ones you want to see as an anime

Image via x.com ©白梅ナズナ・まきぶろ・柴真依／一週社 ©吉もと誠／小学館 ©佐乃夕斗／集英社 ©川江康太／集英社 ©ネオショコ／集英社 ©クワハリ・出内テツオ／集英社 ©橘オレコ／小学館 ©狩谷成／COMISMA INC. ©千葉侑生／集英社 ©inee／KADOKAWA

The AnimeJapan X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the interim results for this year's "Manga We Want to See Animated" rankings on Wednesday. The post notes the rankings change daily but also encourages manga fans to vote for a title.

Manga We Want to See Animated rankings

1159 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12!

Fans can vote on 47 titles, and as of press time, the top 10 works are (not in numerical order):

Voting for AnimeJapan 2025's "Manga We Want to See Animated" ranking ends on February 12 at 11:59 p.m. JST. Each person can only cast one vote, and the voting form is in Japanese. The announcement of winners and the awards ceremony are scheduled for mid-March. The top 10 winners with accompanying messages will be exhibited at AnimeJapan 2025 from March 22 to 23.