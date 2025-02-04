Laughing Man Takes Over Ghost in the Shell's Social Media to Reveal 1st Franchise-Wide Exhibition

The Laughing Man Incident 2.0?

The Ghost in the Shell franchise 's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter ) accounts began uploading a series of short videos featuring the Laughing Man and a mysterious 96-hour countdown on Saturday. Each video featured images from Ghost in the Shell , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , and the Ghost in the Shell manga series. The countdown ended on Wednesday, revealing the first exhibition to cover the anime titles in the entire franchise .

The exhibition will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1995 film Ghost in the Shell , although it will open in Tokyo in 2026. The exhibition will feature the following anime titles:

Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell Arise

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Ghost in the Shell (2026)

The short videos teasing the exhibition's announcement are below:

The Ghost in the Shell social media accounts did a similar stunt in 2024 in celebration of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 's 20th anniversary. Several Ghost in the Shell social media accounts and websites were filled with the Laughing Man logo leading up to the date the Laughing Man Incident occurred in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex .

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex aired between January 2024 to January 2025. The series follow the characters Major Motoko Kusanagi and the members of Public Security Section 9 as they investigate cybercrimes and terrorism cases. The Laughing Man Incident is the overarching case the characters are investigating in the series.

A new Ghost in the Shell anime series is planned for 2026. Science SARU will produce the series. As of press time, no staff or cast have been announced for the upcoming series.

