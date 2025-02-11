×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Take the Witch Certification Exam With the Ojamajo Doremi Girls

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Test your luck at Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo on February 21-March 23

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Ojamajo Doremi events announced that guests can experience the world of Ojamajo Doremi (Magical DoReMi) at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo between February 21 to March 23. The event will feature several mini games, a collaboration café, merchandise … and the Ojamajo (Witch) Certification Exam to prove you are worthy of being a witch.

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_01
Image via x.com
©東映アニメーション

＼🎼 Information lifted 🎼／

An event where you can experience the world of Ojamajo Doremi
Ojamajo Certification Exam Begins Event confirmed 🪄✨

⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰ ⋱⋰

■ Period: 2/21 (Fri) - 3/23 (Sun)
■ Location: Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo

Stay tuned for more updates ❣

The Ojamajo Certification Exam has the Ojamajo characters asking participants a series of five questions. Depending on the answers, participants will receive a passing or failing certificate with your photo.

The raffle drawing mini game lets players win keychains and stickers of the Ojamajo characters, while the Sweet Land arcade prize mini game offers candy and magic spheres.

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_02
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_03
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_04
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_05
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_06
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_07
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション

The events collaboration café will serve items inspired by Ojamajo Doremi, such as the "Doremi, Hazuki, & Aiko's Magical Stage," "Eat Your Veggies Too! Onpu-chan & Hana-chan no Fresh Ham Roll Set with Pumpkin Custard Reward," "Momoko & Hana-chan's Sweet Song ABC Special Dessert," and "Witch Apprentice Magic Sphere Drink." The menu items come with an illustration sheet featuring scenes from the anime series. The menu items range from 800 yen to 1,900 yen (about US$5 to US$12).

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_08
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_09
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_10
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_11
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション

The Ojamajo Doremi collaboration café also offers acrylic coasters decorated with the Ojamajo characters with a purchase of a soft drink. The coasters are slated to cost 1,200 yen (about US$8). Guests can also purchase the Fortune Latte drinks with floating art of Ojamajo Doremi characters for 690 yen (about US$4.50).

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_12
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_13
Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp
©東映アニメーション

The Ojamajo merchandise items include an Ojamajo lanyard set, acrylic stands, luggage tags, pin badges, keychains, and various goods from Bandai Namco, such as the Special Memorize series of Ojamajo Doremi magical items: Kururu Poron, Peperuto Poron, and Minarai. The items range from 600 to 9,240 yen (about US$4 to US$60.60). For every 3,000 yen fans spend on goods, they will receive a random Photo Style Illustration Sheet featuring the Ojamajo characters.

ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_14
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_15
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_16
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_17
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_18
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_19
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_20
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_21
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション
ojyamajo_doremi_cross_store_22
Image via Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's
©東映アニメーション

The Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu event will run between February 21 to March 23 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo, May 16 to June 4 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Osaka Umeda, and June 27 to July 21 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Hakata. Entry is free of charge. Mini games, collaboration café menu items, and merchandise may vary between locations.

Sources: Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu's X/Twitter account and website (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6) via Nijimen

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives