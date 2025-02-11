The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Ojamajo Doremi events announced that guests can experience the world of Ojamajo Doremi ( Magical DoReMi ) at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo between February 21 to March 23. The event will feature several mini games, a collaboration café, merchandise … and the Ojamajo (Witch) Certification Exam to prove you are worthy of being a witch.

Image via x.com ©東映アニメーション

An event where you can experience the world of Ojamajo Doremi

Ojamajo Certification Exam Begins Event confirmed 🪄✨



■ Period: 2/21 (Fri) - 3/23 (Sun)

■ Location: Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo



The Ojamajo Certification Exam has the Ojamajo characters asking participants a series of five questions. Depending on the answers, participants will receive a passing or failing certificate with your photo.

The raffle drawing mini game lets players win keychains and stickers of the Ojamajo characters, while the Sweet Land arcade prize mini game offers candy and magic spheres.

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

The events collaboration café will serve items inspired by Ojamajo Doremi , such as the "Doremi, Hazuki, & Aiko's Magical Stage," "Eat Your Veggies Too! Onpu-chan & Hana-chan no Fresh Ham Roll Set with Pumpkin Custard Reward," "Momoko & Hana-chan's Sweet Song ABC Special Dessert," and "Witch Apprentice Magic Sphere Drink." The menu items come with an illustration sheet featuring scenes from the anime series. The menu items range from 800 yen to 1,900 yen (about US$5 to US$12).

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

The Ojamajo Doremi collaboration café also offers acrylic coasters decorated with the Ojamajo characters with a purchase of a soft drink. The coasters are slated to cost 1,200 yen (about US$8). Guests can also purchase the Fortune Latte drinks with floating art of Ojamajo Doremi characters for 690 yen (about US$4.50).

Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション Image via event.bandainamco-am.co.jp ©東映アニメーション

The Ojamajo merchandise items include an Ojamajo lanyard set, acrylic stands, luggage tags, pin badges, keychains, and various goods from Bandai Namco , such as the Special Memorize series of Ojamajo Doremi magical items: Kururu Poron, Peperuto Poron, and Minarai. The items range from 600 to 9,240 yen (about US$4 to US$60.60). For every 3,000 yen fans spend on goods, they will receive a random Photo Style Illustration Sheet featuring the Ojamajo characters.

The Ojamajo Nintei Shiken Hajimemasu event will run between February 21 to March 23 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo, May 16 to June 4 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Osaka Umeda, and June 27 to July 21 at the Bandai Namco Cross Store Hakata. Entry is free of charge. Mini games, collaboration café menu items, and merchandise may vary between locations.