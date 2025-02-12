Hideaki Anno Speaks on Gundam GQuuuuuuX Anime's Opening Scenes

Anno: Because the staff's energy and enthusiasm were so high, the visuals at the start of GQuuuuuuX-Beginning- may surprise you with its high level of fidelity

Image via www.gundam.info © Sotsu, Sunrise

Anime studio Khara 's second X (formerly Twitter ) account posted a statement by co-founder Hideaki Anno regarding the opening scenes of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film on February 10. In his statement Anno said (roughly translated), “Because the staff's energy and enthusiasm were so high, the visuals at the start of GQuuuuuuX-Beginning- may surprise you with its high level of fidelity. But in essence, we believe it is merely a new building we have constructed on the vast grounds that is the Gundam franchise .” The director continued, “Rather than demolishing and expanding the main house, we think of it as an annex building next to it.”

As we are involved with the huge content and IP that is Mobile Suit Gundam , we aim to further revitalize and expand Gundam , create a work that will be enjoyed by more people, and try to pioneer a new direction with a different approach from what has already been done.

With this in mind, I approached Tsurumaki about depicting a prequel section within a certain timeframe.



I hope you enjoy the theatrical advance version, which is structured to run as a prequel in its entirety. Best regards.



Anno's comments may be cryptic for those who have not seen the film. However, the director is referring to plot events leading into the main story of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX — specifically, the first 30 minutes of the film being a prologue.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- opened on January 17 in Japan and is set to start on February 26 in North America. The film follows Machu, a teenage colony-born girl, who longs to be free from her space colony. Events conspire to place Machu in the prototype Gundam GQuuuuuuX and have her take part in underground mobile suit fighting competitions. As of press time, Sunrise and Studio Khara have not announced exactly when Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will air on television.