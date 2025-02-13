Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Radio Show Plays Recordings of Main Lead Ayane Sakura Sleeping

Voice of title character is genuinely sleeping

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective anime teased that the February 11 episode of the anime's audio radio program Nikkan Sakura Ayane Tensai Ameku Takao ni Naru 100 nichi Kan features the sleeping sounds of voice actor Ayane Sakura . The episode is available on the Aniplex YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify .

The episode, at just over 40 minutes long, is just as advertised and features sounds recorded while Sakura sleeps. While there are no chapter markers, the video's text description notes at what point in the recording an interesting sound was captured. (Many of the sounds captured are related to Sakura's pet cat.)

Image via www.instagram.com ©佐倉綾音 ©知念実希人・いとうのいぢ／ストレートエッジ・天久鷹央の推理カルテ製作委員会

／

🎙Nikkan Sakura Ayane

~Tensai Ameku Takao ni Naru 100 nichi Kan~

＼



Day 60 out now🎧

Unprecedented sleep audio💤



▼ YouTube

https://youtu.be/K9IuB7h_1FY

▼Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/id1785367098

▼ Spotify

https://open. Spotify .com/show/72Ktaz50jyfeUcLlHBVHe9

Nikkan Sakura Ayane Tensai Ameku Takao ni Naru 100 nichi Kan is a daily radio program starring Sakura that will air for 100 episodes. The first episode was released on December 14, and it will likely air until March 24. Episodes are released daily at 9:00 p.m. JST on the Aniplex YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify .

The television anime of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 1 at 24:00 (effectively, January 2 at 12:00 a.m.) with the first two episodes at once. The anime streams on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .